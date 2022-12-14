Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

A second report has found widespread, ongoing misconduct in the United States' top-flight National Women's Soccer League (NWSL).

A joint investigation unit for the NWSL and its players association (NWSLPA) released the findings on Wednesday.

The unit received reports of ongoing misconduct at "more than half" of NWSL clubs during the 14-month inquiry.

The findings were broadly in line with the results of another independent inquiry announced in October.

Sally Yates and King & Spalding LLP were appointed by US Soccer to produce that report, which found the NWSL and US Soccer failed to put in place "basic measures" to safeguard players.

Covington & Burling LLP and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP formed the investigative team for the latest inquiry and their report read: external-link "The underlying culture of the NWSL created fertile ground for misconduct to go unreported.

"Institutions meant to investigate and address misconduct failed to do so effectively.

"US Soccer, the league, and individual clubs were not clear on which entity held the ultimate responsibility for establishing and enforcing policies and practices relating to misconduct."

US Soccer said in a statement that it was "carefully reviewing the report", adding: "We are grateful to the NWSL and NWSLPA for their important efforts to understand the factors that led to abuse in women's professional soccer and to identify meaningful steps to ensure player safety moving forward.

"US Soccer has closely communicated and co-operated with the NWSL and NWSLPA throughout their investigation. We share a common goal of ensuring a safe, healthy environment for players."

NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman, who took over in April, said the joint investigation showed the league systematically failed to protect players.

"They deserve, at a minimum, a safe and secure environment to participate at the highest level in a sport they love," she said in a statement. external-link

"We are committed to making all the necessary changes to create a safe and positive environment for our players, staff and fans."

The NWSL said it planned to make several changes, including hiring a player safety officer and providing training for players and coaches, along with team and league staff.