World Cup 2022: France wins sets up a final and the Messi-Mbappe duel many craved

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Al Bayt Stadium

Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Fifa World Cup
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

France dismantled one World Cup dream as they moved a step closer to fulfilling their own as the thrill ride that has been Morocco's campaign in Qatar came to a painful conclusion at Al Bayt Stadium.

On a night of raw emotion and a cacophony of noise in Al Khor, holders France ended the romantic notions of this tournament's glorious surprise package Morocco going even further than they already had in becoming the first African country to reach the semi-finals.

Morocco's magnificent support, who flooded into Doha in their thousands to splash the stadium in red, were left tearful but proud as France finally made class and efficiency tell, striking at either end of a gripping encounter to win 2-0.

As Morocco's players, staff and their inspirational coach Walid Regragui took a prolonged and thoroughly merited ovation in front of those adoring fans with their dreams broken, so another one came tantalisingly into view for Sunday's final at Lusail Stadium.

Namely that of France v Argentina, and Kylian Mbappe v Lionel Messi. The Paris St. Germain team-mates will be international adversaries on the sport's biggest stage.

The 23-year-old Frenchman is going for his second World Cup winner's medal while the Argentine genius 12 years his senior has one last crack at winning the crown that would further bolster his claims to be the greatest to have ever played the game.

Mbappe's status would be further cemented with successive World Cup triumphs as France aim to become the first country to retain the trophy, albeit it is actually now a different piece of silverware, for 60 years after Brazil won it in Sweden in 1958 and Chile four years later.

He was a scorer when France beat Croatia 4-2 in Moscow in 2018 and has the power to add to his tally now and in the future. Pele is the only man with three winners' medals. Only 21 men, including Pele, have won more than one. It opens up remarkable possibilities for the France forward.

For Messi, the context is different.

He is at the end of a career in which he has won everything the game has to offer except for that single, significant gap in his honours collection. It is the biggest of all, the World Cup, and this is now or never after he lost the 2014 final to Germany in Rio.

It is Messi's final World Cup game and Sunday is the day that could top it all, providing the perfect end to his story with Argentina. Anything else would feel despairing and hollow for the great sporting icon of his country.

The World Cup final could be one for the ages and on the evidence of what we have seen in Qatar it is too close to call. It could even come down to one moment of genius from the two players most likely to provide it.

France have got the job done in two tough knockout games against England in the quarter-final and here against Morocco.

They were tested in both in their different ways, England with the attacking threat they had and Morocco with their sheer refusal to buckle in adversity bolted on to plenty of skill, but they have come out the other side successfully.

The French had plenty of composure about them here despite Morocco exerting spells of pressure, their goals coming after five minutes from Theo Hernandez and the second from substitute Randal Kolo Muani, only 44 seconds after coming on, the third fastest goal by a substitute in World Cup history and his first for France.

And for coach Didier Deschamps, Sunday's final offers up a place in history and the chance to add further decoration to his stunning career.

The 54-year-old, famously labelled "The Water Carrier" by France team-mate Eric Cantona for his tireless style and ability to win possession for other so-called more glamorous team-mates, captained his country to the World Cup on home soil in 1998.

Deschamps is only the fourth coach to lead a nation to back-to-back World Cup finals after Vittorio Pozzo with Italy in 1934 and 1938, Carlos Bilardo with Argentina in 1986 and 1990 and Franz Beckenbauer with Germany in 1986 and 1990. He would be only the second after Pozzo to win it twice.

He has gone about his business in his usual understated fashion despite losing Ballon d'Or-winning striker Karim Benzema virtually the moment France landed in Qatar, with 36-year-old Olivier Giroud stepping into the breach.

Even here, at this World Cup pressure point, he lost Adrien Rabiot and Dayot Upamecano to illness, the latter superbly replaced by Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate to give Deschamps a tasty selection problem on Sunday.

And so the World Cup comes down to this.

France v Argentina. In the eyes of many, Mbappe v Messi.

It is the World Cup final many predicted and the personal duel between two greats many craved.

Comments

Join the conversation

200 comments

  • Comment posted by Cos-my-neighbour-said-so, at 23:16 14 Dec

    Morocco can hold their heads very very high .. great performances even in this loss. Well done

    • Reply posted by Bojos Hapless Clown Circus, today at 00:15

      Bojos Hapless Clown Circus replied:
      Yeah it was a brilliant game, best watch of the tournament

  • Comment posted by AJ, at 23:10 14 Dec

    McNulty, have a night off - Messi-Mbappe the Beeb Hype has started...
    "duel many craved" lol.

    • Reply posted by Gandalf, at 23:12 14 Dec

      Gandalf replied:
      It’s a real shame that so many people have spent this World Cup moaning like this, rather than appreciating these quality players. You’re like teenagers who hate any kind of popular music and insist the only good stuff is produced by random bands nobody else has ever heard of.

  • Comment posted by rootedrecords, at 23:25 14 Dec

    So PSG’s Mbappe against PSG’s Messi…PSG owned by …. Qatar… who’d have thought ?

    • Reply posted by Lucky Duck, at 23:35 14 Dec

      Lucky Duck replied:
      So who wins ? France because PSG is French . Gotta be . Let's see VAR do it's magic.

  • Comment posted by Red Desert, at 23:37 14 Dec

    Seen comments that both finalists are not that great.
    How come they are there and ourselves, Brazil, Spain Portugal etc are not.
    Because they both have a combination of class, grit and know-how and put the foot on the pedal when it matters.
    That wins tournaments.

    • Reply posted by kjg47, at 23:52 14 Dec

      kjg47 replied:
      And a fair amount of good fortune thrown in.

  • Comment posted by Gandalf, at 23:10 14 Dec

    Messi winning the World Cup to complete his CV would delight me. The guy has provided so many quality moments for us. He deserves it.

    • Reply posted by Bojos Hapless Clown Circus, today at 00:16

      Bojos Hapless Clown Circus replied:
      I'm always wary whenever someone uses the word "us" because you don't speak for me

  • Comment posted by All the Bielsa ringing, at 23:39 14 Dec

    What a wonderful tournament this has been. The atmosphere has been electrifying, the quality of the football breathtaking. I can't recall better refereeing in any world cup to date. VAR has been used sparingly and efficiently, and the sportsmanship between fans and players has been a joy to behold. This is football at its most beautiful! All without the 'benefit' of alcohol. Cheers to that!

    • Reply posted by kjg47, at 23:47 14 Dec

      kjg47 replied:
      Better refereeing. Not sure about that.

  • Comment posted by Cos-my-neighbour-said-so, at 23:15 14 Dec

    Think France win the final

    • Reply posted by Zealous 87, today at 00:08

      Zealous 87 replied:
      Based on? Could be either side

  • Comment posted by facemasksforever, at 23:13 14 Dec

    I bet FIFA were praying for this final or may be paying for this final ?

    Could you imagine Argentina v France in the 3rd place play off on Saturday ?

    And Croatia v Morocco in the final on Sunday ?

    No me neither , stone wall penalty to Morocco in the first half

    FIFA still corrupt

  • Comment posted by Bocky, at 23:54 14 Dec

    Can I please have McNulty's job. I can write crap just as easily.

  • Comment posted by Southsider, at 23:40 14 Dec

    Messi to be crowned WC hero champion.

    • Reply posted by Mr Burrows, at 23:47 14 Dec

      Mr Burrows replied:
      Yes, with a cardboard crown, by schoolchildren in his hometown after he returns, during a community volunteering engagement. Win, lose or draw, that's a nice thought.

  • Comment posted by Galloping Foxley, today at 00:06

    These two teams have been head and shoulders above the rest.
    An injury-strewn France was tested against a fine Moroccan side, but will they have enough quality to beat a full-strength Argentina who are a cut well above any team they've played so far?

  • Comment posted by Aberdeenrowie1903, at 23:44 14 Dec

    As world cup final it should be a cracker. Two proper footballing giants
    England fans just watch to see how its done

    • Reply posted by Mr Burrows, at 23:48 14 Dec

      Mr Burrows replied:
      ...perhaps, but with a hope of actually implementing what they learn in the next major tournament.

  • Comment posted by Magic Man Malignaggi, at 23:47 14 Dec

    Hopefully Messi makes Mbappe make a mess in his nappy in the final..

    • Reply posted by Bocky, at 23:57 14 Dec

      Bocky replied:
      He's made all the pundits make a mess in their underwear so far.

  • Comment posted by Magic Man Malignaggi, at 23:44 14 Dec

    Just woken up, how’s my bet looking on a Germany v Spain Final looking?

    • Reply posted by Luis Suarez 9, at 23:58 14 Dec

      Luis Suarez 9 replied:
      Lol
      😆

  • Comment posted by AndyW, at 23:13 14 Dec

    Shame, Morocco didn’t quite have that cutting edge upfront to compete in the end. Feel like France have me ridden their luck a bit however to get through both the England game and this but finishing is the key! Look forward to the final

  • Comment posted by Red Desert, at 23:55 14 Dec

    I like international football because it's also about a nations character channeled through it's players.

    So something must explain why the men's team hasn't won the World Cup in nearly 60 years despite improvements.

  • Comment posted by Southsider, at 23:54 14 Dec

    I've got my Empanadas ready for the oven, and some ice cold Quilmeis chilling. Come on Messi, you can do this.

  • Comment posted by Murder on Varanes Floor, at 23:51 14 Dec

    When they said an African country would win the world cup, they didn't count on France doing a NZ in Rugby and just stealing all the best players

    • Reply posted by Bristol7, at 23:53 14 Dec

      Bristol7 replied:
      Except they’re all born in France which is not the case for the NZ rugby team.

  • Comment posted by NEIL, at 23:38 14 Dec

    no moaning, a team that puts the ball in net wins, england moan, cause they cant put ball in net

    • Reply posted by Matthew1974, at 23:50 14 Dec

      Matthew1974 replied:
      Well England have put the ball in the net more times than anyone else in this tournament

  • Comment posted by Vince, at 23:28 14 Dec

    Shame, I was just thinking about what could have been.

    • Reply posted by bobthe1sr, at 23:37 14 Dec

      bobthe1sr replied:
      Yes, it might not have been just a repeat of the usual.

