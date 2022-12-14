Close menu

World Cup 2022: Morocco dream over as they are beaten France in semi-final

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

The dream is over but there was no sadness, just sheer pride.

Morocco have lit up this World Cup with an unexpected run to the semi-finals, where their hopes of a shock triumph were crushed by defending champions France.

Walid Regragui's men had made history by becoming the first African and Arab nation to reach this stage of the competition, but ultimately they came up short.

Theo Hernandez's goal after five minutes was the worst possible start for Morocco and substitute Randal Kolo Muani added a second late on as France set up a meeting with Argentina in Sunday's final

"We pulled out the stops and gave everything," said Regragui. "We did cause them problems and that is quite an achievement.

"My players gave a very good image of the team, a showcase of their quality. It is difficult to take, they wanted to rewrite history books.

"You can't win a World Cup by miracles, only by hard work and that is what we will keep doing."

Morocco fans 'have been fantastic'

Morocco fans had taken over Souq Waqif in Doha earlier in the day.

This is the melting pot of Qatar's capital city where fans from all the competing nations congregate, though a France shirt was a rare sight on this occasion.

Moroccans had travelled in their numbers and extra flights were laid on for the semi-final by national carrier Royal Air Maroc.

Some were being interviewed by various TV and radio stations from around the world, others sipped on local karak tea.

The waft of flavoured shisha tobacco filled the air as they smoked the afternoon away to settle the nerves.

The Al Bayt stadium could have been mistaken for a home match in Casablanca, the small pocket of French fans behind the goal vastly outnumbered by their counterparts in red shirts waving their red flags.

The sheer volume of noise created by the north African side's following was cranked up before kick-off when those familiar piercing whistles echoed around the stadium as the France teamsheet was read out.

They were silenced just five minutes into the contest when left-back Hernandez converted, leaving supporters watching on in disbelief at a shocking start - the first time they had been behind at this World Cup.

The fans roused themselves and continued to sing "Dima Maghreb (forever Morocco)" as they had done throughout the tournament, but Kolo Muani delivered a final blow.

"I've loved this," said former England defender Micah Richards on BBC One. "This is one of my favourite games of the World Cup.

"The crowd is brilliant and the atmosphere has been absolutely electric."

Former England captain Alan Shearer added: "Morocco can be very, very proud of what they've done and achieved, and the effort that they've put in, not just today but in the whole tournament.

"Their fans have had a fantastic time and really enjoyed it. Their team have just come short because of their lack of quality in the final third."

'We realise we made a great achievement'

Morocco players
Morocco players prostrated at the end of the game

The World Cup third-fourth place play-off is a match often dubbed as the one no-one wants to be involved in.

Try telling that to Morocco.

They have claimed victories over European heavyweights such as Belgium, Spain and Portugal and beating Croatia at Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday will seal a totally unexpected third place.

Ex-Southampton winger Sofiane Boufal and Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri prayed together on the pitch before kick-off, but divine intervention was absent.

Morocco have won hearts worldwide with the passion of their fans and progress on the pitch.

Post-match celebrations have gone viral, whether that be kissing their mums in the stands or dancing with them on the pitch.

But there was understandable disappointment here, a jubilant Kylian Mbappe swapped shirts and shared a warm embrace with dejected Paris St-Germain team-mate Achraf Hakimi.

Meanwhile, captain Romain Saiss - who went off injured early in the game - returned to the pitch one last time while carrying his son, surveying the scene pondering what could have been.

Injury issues have proven extremely costly for Morocco, as they also lost West Ham defender Nayef Aguerd before kick-off and Bayern Munich full-back Noussair Mazraoui was taken off at half-time.

In the end, players bowed down for sujood (prostration) in front of their faithful, slowly applauding them before exiting the stage.

"Saturday is what they call a losers' game," Morocco fan Mohammed, from near Rabat, told BBC Sport. "A third-place finish would mean the world to us because we have achieved the unexpected.

"There are no tears today because we are so proud of what these players have done for the fans and the country."

Regragui added: "Maybe it was one step too far, physically we came up short and had too many players at 60 or 70% fitness and have been for a few games now.

"We realise we made a great achievement. We saw the pictures in the media, television and social media and saw everyone was proud of us. We wanted to keep the Moroccan people's dream alive and we are disappointed.

"We felt we could have gone even further, but these small details the true champions win.

"We have given a good image of our country and African football. We were representing our continent. People always respected us, but maybe they will respect us more now."

  • Comment posted by Wal, today at 00:11

    Africans wins it agaain for the french

  • Comment posted by Sense at last, today at 00:10

    Massive performance from the Moroccan players throughout this World Cup ... unbeaten untill the semis and knocking out Belgium, Spain and Portugal and absolutely taking France to pieces in the first 30 minutes of the 2nd half just shy of the finish ... they've been a breath of fresh air in this tournament ... 1st African tem to reach the semis ... well done Morocco !!!

  • Comment posted by I_Fear_4_England, today at 00:08

    Gutted for the Moroccans, they were brilliant throughout the tournament and with just a little more quality of their own could’ve easily beaten the French. They were everything England weren’t - brave with the ball, hard working, full of passion and not afraid to leave the lazy Mbappe hanging around on the halfway line whilst they pushed forward. Bravo Morocco, you did your country proud 👏

  • Comment posted by rocking jock, today at 00:07

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Andrew Clavin, at 23:57 14 Dec

    Tres facile

    • Reply posted by Max Whiplash, today at 00:05

      Max Whiplash replied:
      But enough about you... What did you think of the match?

  • Comment posted by Mystic Wilf, at 23:54 14 Dec

    Morocco getting this far was confirmation that belief, desire and work rate can still trump those overrated, overhyped and overindulged "superstar" National Teams the media hyped beyond all hype that failed miserably.

    • Reply posted by deano123, today at 00:09

      deano123 replied:
      And over paid.

  • Comment posted by Khalil151, at 23:53 14 Dec

    The Moroccan no 8 is mustard
    What a player

  • Comment posted by erum waheed, at 23:48 14 Dec

    The Moroccans went toe to toe with France and were all over them but couldn’t get the ball in the back of the net. This was real end to end football but in the end, it was Gallic precision finishing that determined the outcome.

  • Comment posted by airwolf, at 23:47 14 Dec

    They've been the story of the tournament for me.

  • Comment posted by Lewian, at 23:38 14 Dec

    In the past Morocco were known for entertaining attacking but often too naive football. This time they played well organised and intelligently, if not always attractive. After France had the lead, they showed that they can attack and press as well, but they need to work on the fnishing. Deserved semi-finalists, played well, but to be honest France was a little bit better. 2-1 fair result maybe.

  • Comment posted by Jack MAupaaaaay, at 23:34 14 Dec

    Worst world cup in living memory. Massive respect to Italy for boycotting Qatar 2022

    • Reply posted by Forensics, at 23:50 14 Dec

      Forensics replied:
      Italy were not in Qatar because they lost in the play offs to World footballing super power North Macedonia.

  • Comment posted by normcliff, at 23:32 14 Dec

    The Cream always rises to the top.. Argentina v France...What is not to like about this final.?...Let the battle commence...May the best team win 👏

  • Comment posted by ismail , at 23:30 14 Dec

    A big thank you to Morocco team
    The future is bright for All Africans nation
    Jazakhallah kheir my brothers
    May Allah meet us all in Janata ferdouz
    Amin

  • Comment posted by Dave, at 23:29 14 Dec

    Indeed Morocco played well, but what made it a good game for the neutral was France scoring early. After that Morocco were excellent. Good game to watch

    • Reply posted by Me and Galileo, at 23:40 14 Dec

      Me and Galileo replied:
      Yes, fantastic match. Well done to Morocco, they lost but they can hold their heads high.

  • Comment posted by Stu Gotz, at 23:28 14 Dec

    Great tournament, well deserved semi final. Shame couldn't finish off the French, despite the rest of the world cheering you on.

  • Comment posted by Chris, at 23:27 14 Dec

    If Morocco knew when to shoot instead of trying to walk the ball into the net, ala Arsenal in 2012, they would have won the game.

    • Reply posted by ahappyyak, at 23:37 14 Dec

      ahappyyak replied:
      What was Wenger thinking bring Walcott on that early?

  • Comment posted by Shaid, at 23:25 14 Dec

    MashAllah great performance brothers. Asian, African and CONCAF football moving in the right direction. Honourable mention to Japan, Senegal, Australia, USA and South Korea. Keep up the great work, reform and keep FIFA strong, don’t let it be replaced with the football’s version of the UN.

    • Reply posted by Potato Masher, today at 00:16

      Potato Masher replied:
      Potato Masher'allah.

  • Comment posted by RoadeRoller, at 23:22 14 Dec

    Morroco's movement and energy were excellent. France's finishing was better.

    • Reply posted by AJC_123, at 23:24 14 Dec

      AJC_123 replied:
      “Frances finishing was better” - Captain Obvious….

  • Comment posted by AJC_123, at 23:21 14 Dec

    Morocco will be gutted England didn’t get through. Pretty sure they would have comfortably beaten England.

    • Reply posted by GoonrGRL, at 23:43 14 Dec

      GoonrGRL replied:
      Up yours

