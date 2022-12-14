Close menu

World Cup 2022: Morocco dream over as they are beaten France in semi-final

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

The dream is over but there was no sadness, just sheer pride.

Morocco have lit up this World Cup with an unexpected run to the semi-finals, where their hopes of a shock triumph were crushed by defending champions France.

Walid Regragui's men had made history by becoming the first African and Arab nation to reach this stage of the competition, but ultimately they came up short.

Theo Hernandez's goal after five minutes was the worst possible start for Morocco and substitute Randal Kolo Muani added a second late on as France set up a meeting with Argentina in Sunday's final

"We pulled out the stops and gave everything," said Regragui. "We did cause them problems and that is quite an achievement.

"My players gave a very good image of the team, a showcase of their quality. It is difficult to take, they wanted to rewrite history books.

"You can't win a World Cup by miracles, only by hard work and that is what we will keep doing."

Morocco fans 'have been fantastic'

Morocco fans had taken over Souq Waqif in Doha earlier in the day.

This is the melting pot of Qatar's capital city where fans from all the competing nations congregate, though a France shirt was a rare sight on this occasion.

Moroccans had travelled in their numbers and extra flights were laid on for the semi-final by national carrier Royal Air Maroc.

Some were being interviewed by various TV and radio stations from around the world, others sipped on local karak tea.

The waft of flavoured shisha tobacco filled the air as they smoked the afternoon away to settle the nerves.

The Al Bayt stadium could have been mistaken for a home match in Casablanca, the small pocket of French fans behind the goal vastly outnumbered by their counterparts in red shirts waving their red flags.

The sheer volume of noise created by the north African side's following was cranked up before kick-off when those familiar piercing whistles echoed around the stadium as the France teamsheet was read out.

They were silenced just five minutes into the contest when left-back Hernandez converted, leaving supporters watching on in disbelief at a shocking start - the first time they had been behind at this World Cup.

The fans roused themselves and continued to sing "Dima Maghreb (forever Morocco)" as they had done throughout the tournament, but Kolo Muani delivered a final blow.

"I've loved this," said former England defender Micah Richards on BBC One. "This is one of my favourite games of the World Cup.

"The crowd is brilliant and the atmosphere has been absolutely electric."

Former England captain Alan Shearer added: "Morocco can be very, very proud of what they've done and achieved, and the effort that they've put in, not just today but in the whole tournament.

"Their fans have had a fantastic time and really enjoyed it. Their team have just come short because of their lack of quality in the final third."

'We realise we made a great achievement'

Morocco players
Morocco players prostrated at the end of the game

The World Cup third-fourth place play-off is a match often dubbed as the one no-one wants to be involved in.

Try telling that to Morocco.

They have claimed victories over European heavyweights such as Belgium, Spain and Portugal and beating Croatia at Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday will seal a totally unexpected third place.

Ex-Southampton winger Sofiane Boufal and Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri prayed together on the pitch before kick-off, but divine intervention was absent.

Morocco have won hearts worldwide with the passion of their fans and progress on the pitch.

Post-match celebrations have gone viral, whether that be kissing their mums in the stands or dancing with them on the pitch.

But there was understandable disappointment here, a jubilant Kylian Mbappe swapped shirts and shared a warm embrace with dejected Paris St-Germain team-mate Achraf Hakimi.

Meanwhile, captain Romain Saiss - who went off injured early in the game - returned to the pitch one last time while carrying his son, surveying the scene pondering what could have been.

Injury issues have proven extremely costly for Morocco, as they also lost West Ham defender Nayef Aguerd before kick-off and Bayern Munich full-back Noussair Mazraoui was taken off at half-time.

In the end, players bowed down for sujood (prostration) in front of their faithful, slowly applauding them before exiting the stage.

"Saturday is what they call a losers' game," Morocco fan Mohammed, from near Rabat, told BBC Sport. "A third-place finish would mean the world to us because we have achieved the unexpected.

"There are no tears today because we are so proud of what these players have done for the fans and the country."

Regragui added: "Maybe it was one step too far, physically we came up short and had too many players at 60 or 70% fitness and have been for a few games now.

"We realise we made a great achievement. We saw the pictures in the media, television and social media and saw everyone was proud of us. We wanted to keep the Moroccan people's dream alive and we are disappointed.

"We felt we could have gone even further, but these small details the true champions win.

"We have given a good image of our country and African football. We were representing our continent. People always respected us, but maybe they will respect us more now."

20 comments

  • Comment posted by OliverDMcCall, today at 23:15

  • Comment posted by Qazaa, today at 23:15

  • Comment posted by Desi786, today at 23:14

    Well ! France just get the job done – even when below their best. For Morocco, they should be very proud of their journey in this tournament.

  • Comment posted by hurricainski, today at 23:13

    Plenty to have pride in, broke the ceiling on african nations asperations in the planets premier competition.

  • Comment posted by ReMo, today at 23:13

    I’ve absolutely loved this World Cup. Also, this has to be the first International football tournament where I haven’t seen reports of fights or drunk fans urinating on monuments etc. This is also the final I wanted at the start. Can’t wait for Sunday!

  • Comment posted by Mutanten, today at 23:13

    Morocco were absolutely brilliant in this game. Really dynamic and their defending, running lines and passing were so good. France won again with their patience, nous and quality of finish. One of the best games of the tournament.

  • Comment posted by Andrew JG_8921, today at 23:12

    Morocco have done very well but they got beaten the better team. Croatia vs Morocco in the 3rd place playoffs.

  • Comment posted by bobby, today at 23:12

  • Comment posted by BBCwokebot, today at 23:11

    Africa did well to make the semis but a step too far.

  • Comment posted by Monksie, today at 23:09

    There is usually a surprise semi-finalist in each tournament (Bulgaria in 1994 and arguably England last time spring to mind) and this time it was Morocco. They've done themselves and their country proud, their support was almost frightening and tonight they pushed a very good French team despite losing players to injury throughout the game. I wouldn't be surprised if they finish 3rd, to be fair.

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 23:08

    Morocco have been great, they weren't phased by any of their opponents. Their manager was class today, when he sang their national anthem. Not a fan of the constant whistling when the other team has the ball though

  • Comment posted by Ourtimehascome, today at 23:07

    Actually thought Morocco was the better side and with a bit more composure and luck in the box, they could should have equalised and gone on to win. But what a tournament they had- they deserved to have gone onto the final having overcome ESP, POR and BEL. Terrific WC and a terrific team.

  • Comment posted by STORMz, today at 23:07

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 23:07

    I love a good underdog story

    • Reply posted by Monksie, today at 23:09

      Monksie replied:
      Don't we all, eh? If every sporting contest were a foregone conclusion there'd be no point at all.

  • Comment posted by STORMz, today at 23:07

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 23:05

    They were a credit to themselves and their country.

    Morrocco showed passion and true grit.
    They gave everything they had.
    You can't ask for anymore.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 23:04

    Written Off by the so called "Pundits" in every round -

    Morocco have beaten - Spain, Portugal and Belgium.

    Nobody expected this and they have done Morocco proud.

  • Comment posted by NatalieCarb, today at 23:03

    I would like to congratulate Morocco on an outstanding world cup won. A campaign full of guts, passion, not to mention talent. A delight to watch and a refreshing change. Absolute quality to the very end, where I daresay they gave France more of a game than England did. The future bodes well for this African team. Thank you Morocco, its been an absolute pleasure

    • Reply posted by STORMz, today at 23:08

      STORMz replied:
