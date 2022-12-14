Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Fifa World Cup Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

Youth versus experience, the defending champions and the challengers.

Imagine having the master that is Lionel Messi and the young, already very exciting talent of Kylian Mbappe at your disposal. Well, now you have.

Do you dare leave one out? Perhaps another youngster, Julian Alvarez, has impressed you? Who will dominate your midfield? Then do you go for Hugo Lloris or Emiliano Martinez in goal?

Before Sunday's enticing final between Argentina and France, have a go at picking your combined XI and let us know your selection using #bbcfootball. Go well!

My combined Argentina-France XI Select your combined Argentina-France XI before the two nations meet in the World Cup final on Sunday.



















Select formation Confirm team

Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Apple external-link - Android external-link - Amazon external-link

Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds