Miedema has scored three goals in seven Champions League games this season.

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall said he was "very concerned" by a serious-looking injury to Vivianne Miedema during their Women's Champions League defeat to Lyon.

The Gunners qualified for the quarter-finals despite defeat but it came at a cost as Miedema was taken off on a stretcher on the stroke of half-time.

The 26-year-old Dutch forward was quickly surrounded by team-mates when she fell awkwardly off the ball, before receiving medical attention and having her leg heavily strapped.

"I don't know [how bad it is]. I haven't spoken to her or the doctor," said Eidevall immediately after the match.

"I don't have any updates but right now that takes a lot of my thoughts. I'm very concerned over that, but we had to stay focused on the game.

"After the game we are concerned but [at half-time] we are super professional, we don't let anything take away our focus from what we are doing."

The Gunners top Group C with a game remaining, but it was not a celebratory evening at Emirates Stadium.

A quiet first half ended badly for Arsenal when Frida Maanum's own goal gave Lyon the lead, moments before Miedema left the pitch in tears on a stretcher.

With just seven months to go before the World Cup, it is a huge blow for Miedema, who had earlier had a shot blocked in the first half.

Defender Lotte Wubben-Moy headed over the bar from one of Arsenal's best chances, while Australian full-back Steph Catley also made several crucial interventions at the other end to deny Lyon's Delphine Cascarino.

Lyon eventually took the lead in controversial fashion on the stroke of half-time when a ball over the top was not dealt with by Arsenal and Vanessa Gilles' header bounced off the thigh of Maanum, who claimed an offside in the build-up.

There were muted celebrations initially from Lyon's players until the goal was confirmed by the referee and frustration followed for Arsenal as play resumed.

Miedema's injury minutes later meant the stadium was silenced at half-time on a chilly night in north London.

Arsenal, who stunned the holders 5-1 in Lyon in October, searched for an equaliser in the second half and almost found it in the final minute of normal time when a corner was scrambled off the line and Stina Blackstenius' strike was saved at the near post.

But Arsenal goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger was called into action to parry away a powerful strike by Lyon substitute Eugenie Le Sommer and the French giants carried a threat throughout.

Eidevall's side go into their final match with Zurich on 21 December knowing a place in the last eight is sealed but victory will earn top spot in the group.

"That's what's important. That we go to Zurich and we win, and we be the number one in the group," added the Swede.

Arsenal's progression in the competition has been smooth but the latest injury to Miedema - while Ballon d'Or runner-up Beth Mead is already sidelined with an ACL injury - means qualification comes at a cost.