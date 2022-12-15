Close menu
Women's Champions League - Group C
Arsenal WomenArsenal Women0Lyon FémininesLyon Féminines1

Arsenal 0-1 Lyon: Defeat for Gunners but they qualify for quarter-finals

By Emma SandersBBC Sport at Emirates Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Vivianne Miedema of Arsenal lies on the ground after picking up a serious leg injur
Miedema has scored three goals in seven Champions League games this season.

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall said he was "very concerned" by a serious-looking injury to Vivianne Miedema during their Women's Champions League defeat to Lyon.

The Gunners qualified for the quarter-finals despite defeat but it came at a cost as Miedema was taken off on a stretcher on the stroke of half-time.

The 26-year-old Dutch forward was quickly surrounded by team-mates when she fell awkwardly off the ball, before receiving medical attention and having her leg heavily strapped.

"I don't know [how bad it is]. I haven't spoken to her or the doctor," said Eidevall immediately after the match.

"I don't have any updates but right now that takes a lot of my thoughts. I'm very concerned over that, but we had to stay focused on the game.

"After the game we are concerned but [at half-time] we are super professional, we don't let anything take away our focus from what we are doing."

The Gunners top Group C with a game remaining, but it was not a celebratory evening at Emirates Stadium.

A quiet first half ended badly for Arsenal when Frida Maanum's own goal gave Lyon the lead, moments before Miedema left the pitch in tears on a stretcher.

View more on twitter

With just seven months to go before the World Cup, it is a huge blow for Miedema, who had earlier had a shot blocked in the first half.

Defender Lotte Wubben-Moy headed over the bar from one of Arsenal's best chances, while Australian full-back Steph Catley also made several crucial interventions at the other end to deny Lyon's Delphine Cascarino.

Lyon eventually took the lead in controversial fashion on the stroke of half-time when a ball over the top was not dealt with by Arsenal and Vanessa Gilles' header bounced off the thigh of Maanum, who claimed an offside in the build-up.

There were muted celebrations initially from Lyon's players until the goal was confirmed by the referee and frustration followed for Arsenal as play resumed.

Miedema's injury minutes later meant the stadium was silenced at half-time on a chilly night in north London.

Arsenal, who stunned the holders 5-1 in Lyon in October, searched for an equaliser in the second half and almost found it in the final minute of normal time when a corner was scrambled off the line and Stina Blackstenius' strike was saved at the near post.

But Arsenal goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger was called into action to parry away a powerful strike by Lyon substitute Eugenie Le Sommer and the French giants carried a threat throughout.

Eidevall's side go into their final match with Zurich on 21 December knowing a place in the last eight is sealed but victory will earn top spot in the group.

"That's what's important. That we go to Zurich and we win, and we be the number one in the group," added the Swede.

Arsenal's progression in the competition has been smooth but the latest injury to Miedema - while Ballon d'Or runner-up Beth Mead is already sidelined with an ACL injury - means qualification comes at a cost.

Line-ups

Arsenal Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 26Wienroither
  • 6Williamson
  • 3Wubben-Moy
  • 7Catley
  • 13Wälti
  • 12Maanum
  • 15McCabeBooked at 84minsSubstituted forHurtigat 85'minutes
  • 11MiedemaSubstituted forCarvalho Souzaat 45'minutes
  • 19Foord
  • 25Blackstenius

Substitutes

  • 2Carvalho Souza
  • 5Beattie
  • 8Nobbs
  • 10Little
  • 16Maritz
  • 17Hurtig
  • 18Marckese
  • 23Iwabuchi
  • 59Agyemang

Lyon Féminines

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Endler
  • 18Sombath
  • 21Gilles
  • 3Renard
  • 5Morroni
  • 17van de DonkSubstituted forHenryat 45'minutes
  • 11Egurrola
  • 26Horan
  • 20CascarinoSubstituted forBechoat 90+3'minutes
  • 28MalardSubstituted forLe Sommerat 55'minutes
  • 4BachaSubstituted forCaymanat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Jauréna
  • 6Henry
  • 7Majri
  • 9Le Sommer
  • 10Marozsán
  • 19Sylla
  • 23Cayman
  • 24Bruun
  • 27Becho
  • 30Paljevic
  • 40Holmgren
Referee:
Marta Huerta de Aza
Attendance:
7,000

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenal WomenAway TeamLyon Féminines
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home7
Away7
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Arsenal Women 0, Lyon Féminines 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Arsenal Women 0, Lyon Féminines 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Damaris Egurrola.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Lyon Féminines. Vicki Becho replaces Delphine Cascarino.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women).

  6. Post update

    Amandine Henry (Lyon Féminines) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Lina Hurtig (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Delphine Cascarino (Lyon Féminines).

  9. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Christiane Endler.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lina Hurtig (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Janice Cayman.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women).

  13. Post update

    Wendie Renard (Lyon Féminines) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Damaris Egurrola (Lyon Féminines) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal Women. Lina Hurtig replaces Katie McCabe.

  16. Booking

    Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women).

  18. Post update

    Perle Morroni (Lyon Féminines) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Lyon Féminines. Janice Cayman replaces Selma Bacha.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Arsenal Women. Lia Wälti tries a through ball, but Frida Maanum is caught offside.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 15th December 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women43101211110
2Paris Saint-Germain Féminines42119187
3Real Madrid Femenino41213305
4Vllaznia Femra4004019-190

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1VfL Wolfsburg Ladies4310113810
2Roma Femminile42118807
3St. Pölten Women411259-44
4Slavia Prague Women401315-41

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women5311104610
2Lyon Féminines5311106410
3Juventus Femminile52219368
4Zürich Women5005117-160

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona Femenino54012361712
2FC Bayern München Ladies5401127512
3Benfica Women5203819-116
4Rosengård Women5005314-110
View full Women's Champions League tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport