Antonio Colak and Alfredo Morelos, often playing as lone strikers, could be paired against Hibernian

Michael Beale says he has to win a trophy this season to have something tangible to show for his first six months as Rangers manager.

The Ibrox club are nine points adrift of Celtic as they resume their Scottish Premiership campaign against Hibernian on Thursday.

Rangers could still claim either the Scottish or League Cup and, when asked if he needed to win silverware this term, Beale responded: "Yeah, of course, and I have to change the feeling around the club."

Meanwhile, the new manager expects 18-year-old centre-back Leon King to sign a new contract.

"I think you will hear something in the next couple of days with him," said Beale.

"We have some players 25 and below who are really important to the future, what we want to do and the style we want to play, and Leon is one of them so I am delighted.

"Obviously he was part of the first-team squad when I was here previously but he has grown up a lot in the last year.

"It is important that we manage him well because I think he has potential to kick on and be a very good player for Rangers and the national team."

Beale suggested another senior player is on the verge of signing a new deal, but confirmed that it was not winger Ryan Kent, who is out of contract this summer.

Alfredo Morelos is another whose deal will expire soon and the Colombia international's chances of more regular starts appears to have been enhanced by Beale's plan to play with two strikers as he opts for a more attack-minded side.

The first evidence of that could come as Hibs visit Ibrox in a game for which central defenders Connor Goldson and Ben Davies are available following injury but unlikely to start.

