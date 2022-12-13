Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Bristol Rovers drew 2-2 with Plymouth Argyle in their League One meeting in October having been 2-0 down at half-time

Bristol Rovers assistant manager Andy Mangan has been charged with making an alleged homophobic comment during a League One game.

The 36-year-old has been charged with an "aggravated breach" of FA rule E3. external-link

Mangan is accused of using "abusive and/or insulting" language which "included a reference, whether express or implied, to sexual orientation" to a Plymouth Argyle staff member during half-time of their match in October.

He has until 21 December to respond.

The fixture finished in a 2-2 draw after Rovers came from 2-0 down at half-time.

Under Football Association (FA) disciplinary guidelines, rule E3 states players "shall at all times act in the best interests of the game and shall not act in any manner which is improper or brings the game into disrepute or use any one, or a combination of, violent conduct, serious foul play, threatening, abusive, indecent or insulting words or behaviour".

Mangan followed manager Joey Barton in leaving Fleetwood Town in January 2021 and has been part of the coaching staff at Rovers since February of that year.