How to follow your Premiership team with the BBC

After 31 long days of pining for the likes of Martindale, Morelos and May, there is only one more day to go until the Scottish Premiership returns.

Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, St Johnstone, St Mirren and Dundee United were all represented at the World Cup in Qatar, but for diehard supporters, it's not the same as seeing those players in their club colours.

But what awaits the 12 top-flight sides once the games resume? BBC Scotland have consulted with the Euro Club Index - compiled by Nielsen's Gracenote - to see how things might pan out.

Is the title Celtic's to lose?

Taking into account every team's attacking potency, defensive solidity, and the players at their disposal, Gracenote have boiled the title race, battle to finish in the European spots and top six, and the fight at the bottom down to raw numbers.

And it's no great surprise that they rank Celtic as likely champions, given they are nine points clear. The index gives them an 86% chance of still being top when the split happens in April, and an 80% of claiming successive league titles.

The data suggests Rangers are the only team capable of chasing them down, with the Ibrox side given a 20% chance of winning the title.

And although the odds are stacked against Michael Beale's side, it was just 12 months ago that they led by six points at Christmas only to be overhauled after derby defeat the start of February and ultimately bested in the title race.

How the top half will look, according to stats company Gracenote

Top six, Europe & and who is going down?

The fight for a place in the top six is, as ever, incredibly tight. So much so, in fact, that every team in the division is still thought to have a chance.

That said, it might not be worth getting your hopes up too much if you support Ross County, Kilmarnock, or Dundee United. The likelihood of any of the current bottom three finishing in the top half sit at 8%, 5% and 4%, respectively.

Instead, Aberdeen, Livingston and Hearts are the teams most likely to join the Old Firm in the top half, with their chances rated at 86%, 75% and 73% respectively.

And the numbers suggest it is a four-way tussle for the final spot. St Mirren are given a 47% shot, St. Johnstone 45%, Hibs 37% and Motherwell 19%.

Once places in the top six are secured, thoughts then inevitably turn to the potential riches and exotic away days that European football provides.

Aberdeen are considered the most likely side outside the top two to guarantee continental competition, with a 36% chance of maintaining their current position of third at the end of the season.

Hearts and Livingston are seen as their nearest challengers, with both given odds of 21%. So it remains all to play for.