Rangers beat Bayer Leverkusen in a friendly last Saturday in what was Michael Beale's first game in charge

Scottish Premiership: Rangers v Hibernian Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Thursday, 15 December Time: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Listen to commentary and follow text updates on the BBC Sport website & app; watch highlights on Sportscene

On the eve of his first competitive game in charge of Rangers, Michael Beale said he felt "very comfortable in and around the building, in and around the city, in and around this squad".

His first 17 days in the job have been a gentle re-introduction to Glasgow and to Scottish football, the Englishman having left with Steven Gerrard when they departed Ibrox for Aston Villa little over a year ago.

On Thursday, his contentment will be stress tested, albeit a struggling Hibernian will be welcome visitors to Ibrox as the Scottish Premiership resumes after the World Cup hiatus.

What lies ahead for the 42-year-old - who has just 22 matches as Queens Park Rangers manager on his record - at a Rangers shrouded in gloom after a disappointing few months?

"I'm aware of the responsibilities of this job and the expectation," Beale added. "I wanted that so I've come back with open eyes. I'm certain I'll have some tough days, but it's important we move forward with a clear identity."

What are the main issues?

Upon his return to the club, Beale was adamant that Rangers are not "broken", but his appointment is evident all was not well at Ibrox before the World Cup break.

The Englishman has mentioned his side's "identity on the pitch" several times in the past two weeks and the early evidence is that his Rangers team appears different to that of his predecessor, Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Under the Dutchman, Rangers were accused of lacking a recognisable plan of attack. It became common to see balls aimlessly flighted into the box rather than patterns of play being constructed. Fans grew weary of their side's lack of wit.

Compare that to Beale's first game in charge, a friendly against Bayer Leverkusen last weekend. "It's got to be on the front foot, we have to play like the big team so we have to take the ball and be exciting to watch," said the 43-year-old.

And so it was. Ryan Kent was gifted licence to roam the front line, pick up pockets of space, and jink his way into promising positions. "The enjoyment I got was the enthusiasm and intensity from the players," said former Ibrox striker Mark Hateley.

Yet while Kent might prove part of the answer to one issue, the attacker is part of another problem, too.

He is out of contract in the summer, as is striker Alfredo Morelos. So too are the experienced midfield trio of Scott Arfield, Steven Davis and Ryan Jack.

Rangers' recruitment over the past year has not been a success. Note how familiar their starting XI is to the one who won the title the season before last.

Ultimately, Van Bronckhorst paid the price for that so Beale will have an especially keen eye on the next few games leading up until the window opening in January as he assesses where he must strengthen.

Former Rangers striker Steven Thompson labelled the task ahead of him as a "massive rebuild", with the next two transfer windows the "most important the club have had in recent years". No pressure on the rookie manager, then.

Is the title race over?

Recovering a nine-point deficit might seem improbable, but it is not entirely insurmountable. Celtic were six back last Christmas but led the Premiership by early February.

Before the break, Celtic were free-flowing, scoring 16 more goals and only dropping points to St Mirren. In games were Ange Postecoglou's side lost leads late on - against Dundee United and St Johnstone - they found a way to win.

While they never stop, Rangers are slow to start. Late equalisers against Livingston and St Mirren salvaged points to keep the gap to single figures.

Rangers almost certainly cannot afford to drop points in December or lose the New Year derby. In fact, they may not even have the latitude to slip up at all between now and the end of the campaign.

Victory over struggling Hibs would cut the gap to six points, with the leaders visiting third-placed Aberdeen on Saturday.

Rangers have only lost one of their past 46 home league games - to Celtic last season - and are unbeaten in their past 16 top-flight meetings with Hibs, which makes an upset on Beale's opening night unlikely.

"After a break, you really can't wait to get back in and start going again," said captain James Tavernier. "It is new faces, new tactics and a new start for the team. We have to push on."

What are the fans saying?

Safe to say, the response to Beale's return has been mixed among those who spoke to BBC Scotland.

While his familiarity with the club and crop of players made him an early front runner, some fans are feel "a little short-changed," said Ian. "It all points to a lazy search by the board."

"We need to get the team playing well," added Antony. "I'm a bit concerned about the loyalty the club is giving to players I feel have let the club down for far too long. I think this season has already gone and we need to rebuild the team."

The age-old debate of 'when is a title over, without arithmetically being over?' continues.

While Oliver got straight to the point, saying "the league is done", Frazer offers more optimism with, "It's never over. Only if, or when, the players think that then it will be."

What's less contentious, is the weight of the Old Firm clash. Ronnie added, "With three Old Firm games still to be played it's not over. A win in January's derby puts Celtic under pressure. It's still doable."

If the form doesn't load properly, go straight to it here... external-link