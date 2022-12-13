Glen Henderson only took over from the Trust five months ago

York City's Supporters' Trust are seeking expressions of interest from investors in order to push their "realistic" aims of buying the shareholding of Glen Henderson.

Henderson has said he would be willing to sell his 51% ownership back to the Trust, five months after taking over.

It comes after fans' dissent at the sacking of boss John Askey last month.

Board member Jim Calverley told BBC Radio York that the Trust wants offers to be submitted before 6 January.

He also confirmed that members would have the opportunity to vote on any decision or proposal put forward.

"It's a lot of money to find, we do have to recognise Glen bought the football club and put money in," he said.

"The exact way forward is not completely clear. We've taken the approach that as soon as we had the opportunity and the offer from Glen, we wanted to get that out to members as soon as possible.

"This is our sole focus, we'll come out as soon as we can with a full process and we'll be as open as we can. We need to now internally agree how that process is set up."

Henderson's arrival as chairman was expected to be the start of a new era for York following the departure of Jason McGill after six years in charge.