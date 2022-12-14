Last updated on .From the section Birmingham

George Hall was just 17 when he made his Birmingham City debut a year ago

Birmingham City boss John Eustace says keeping hold of talented teenage midfielder George Hall is a top priority to help maintain his development as a Blues player.

Media speculation this week external-link has linked the 18-year-old with a move to Premier League side Leeds United.

But Eustace does not want Hall, who has made 18 appearances for Blues this season, going anywhere just now.

"We're delighted with his progress," Eustace told BBC Radio WM.

"He's a top young player. But all I want to do is to keep on developing George in the right way, which I think we have done so far."

Hall, who has started five times in his 18 appearances this term, and fellow midfielders Jordan James, 18, and Jobe Bellingham, 17, the younger brother of England star Jude Bellingham, have all had more game time than might be expected.

Birmingham lost Amari Miller, now 20, to Leeds for an undisclosed fee last year, with the winger failing to make a first-team appearance since.

And, like Blues showed in the way they developed Jude Bellingham before finally moving him on in a potential £30m-plus deal to Borussia Dortmund, Eustace believes they are in good hands at St Andrew's.

"For me, George Hall is one of the top young players in the league," added Eustace. "He's a very effective player whether he starts or we have him coming off the bench.

"He's only just turned 18 - and he's got an opportunity to showcase himself here. We don't want George Hall going anywhere.

"Apart from the three or four we have got coming through - George Hall, Jordan James and Jobe Bellingham - it's also about giving minutes at the right time to the likes of Josh Williams, Alfie Chang and Tate Campbell."

Scott Hogan (right) is close to returning from a hamstring injury

Hogan in frame for Reading game?

Birmingham are back in action on Friday with a home game against Paul Ince's Reading - and nine-goal top scorer Scott Hogan is a surprise outside contender to play, despite missing last Saturday's post-World Cup break Championship return at Blackpool.

"The injury is not as serious as we first thought," added Eustace. "He maybe has an outside chance for Friday - and he's itching to get back."

Blues, 14th in the Championship, face a Reading side who are six places, but only three points, better off.

Birmingham City boss John Eustace was talking to BBC Radio WM's Richard Wilford.