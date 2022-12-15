Close menu

World Cup 2022: How Julian Alvarez is proving key for Argentina

By Andy CryerBBC Sport in Doha

Last updated on .From the section World Cupcomments39

Fifa World Cup
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has called Julian Alvarez "spectacular" and "extraordinary" after the 22-year-old's double against Croatia helped them into the World Cup final.

Manchester City's Alvarez took his goal tally to four, one behind joint top scorers Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

Argentina, who last won the World Cup in 1986, face France on Sunday.

"Nobody imagined Julian would have the participation and importance he has shown," said Messi.

"The help he has given us has been absolutely spectacular."

Messi, 35, has dominated the headlines in Qatar, with a string of starring performances in what he has confirmed is his fifth and final World Cup.

He has scored five and created three of Argentina's 12 goals - leaving Alvarez's contribution to go a little under the radar.

The young striker was not expected to feature prominently for Argentina this tournament and only made substitute appearances in their shock opening defeat by Saudi Arabia and the win over Mexico, with coach Lionel Scaloni initially preferring Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez.

Alvarez has started the four matches since, though, culminating in his impressive display in the 3-0 semi-final victory, in which he was brought down for Messi's penalty opener, before scoring the next two goals himself.

"During the whole World Cup, but also on Tuesday, he was extraordinary," added Messi. "He ran everything. He fought for everything - creating chances, fighting. For us, he was the surprising discovery, and he deserves everything that has happened to him because he is a lovely guy."

View more on twitter

'Messi - don't run. I'll do it for you'

Manchester City signed Alvarez from River Plate for 17m euros (£14.1m) in January 2022.

He agreed a five-and-a-half-year deal with City, but remained at the Argentine champions on loan until July.

This season, he has made 12 Premier League appearances - mostly from the substitutes' bench - and has scored three goals.

Former Argentina and City defender Pablo Zabaleta told BBC Sport Alvarez's "work-rate is unbelievable".

"He's playing alongside Lionel Messi up front and it seems, from the outside, that he's like: 'Messi - don't run. I'll do it for you,' he added.

"You need a big heart [to do that]. He started at the World Cup on the bench but then [got] one chance and he's been brilliant."

Former England midfielder Jermaine Jenas said: "At such a young age, to come on to this stage and put in that type of performance, in that moment for his country - incredible."

Alvarez's performances in Qatar will leave Manchester City fans excited by what is to come.

He has made it seven goals in eight international. He has become only the second Argentina player to score four goals at a World Cup while aged 22 or under, after Gonzalo Higuain in 2010.

And he also became the youngest player to score more than one goal in a World Cup semi-final since Brazil legend Pele's hat-trick in a 5-2 win over France in 1958.

BBC Sport app banner

Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Appleexternal-link - Androidexternal-link - Amazonexternal-link

BBC Sport bannerBBC Sounds logo

Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds

Around the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

40 comments

  • Comment posted by red on my sleeve , today at 17:03

    Should've came to Arsenal.
    🤣 I wish. Get well Jesus.

  • Comment posted by Aguerooooooo, today at 16:59

    Alvarez and Haaland bought for less than United paid for Sancho. Yet City are the ones ruining football with their spending.... LOL

  • Comment posted by john payne, today at 16:59

    Both horrible teams and cheats!

    • Reply posted by Grim Jim, today at 17:02

      Grim Jim replied:
      Sour grapes

  • Comment posted by Viscosity, today at 16:57

    Finally, Messi's going to surpass Maradona by winning the world and scoring 2 goals with both his hands in the final

    Dirtiest world cup team

    • Reply posted by gadgyarab, today at 17:02

      gadgyarab replied:
      FHS, let it go!
      Maradona scored the best ever goal that day against England, then he scored a second starting from the half way line....

  • Comment posted by Zappasnake, today at 16:50

    With all the hoohah about Haaland, I said at the start of the season that Alvarez was the better signing- as long as he is allowed to play. He’ll be off rather than warm the bench like some of the others at Oily United (aka Etihad)

    • Reply posted by Sergio9320, today at 16:55

      Sergio9320 replied:
      He’s certainly a better signing than Juande Carroll.

  • Comment posted by GARYS EARS, today at 16:48

    I was going to comment earlier but I've been memorized by the other main sports article " running with the Hadza" in Tanzania

    Seriously, how far down does the PC BBC have to dig for a story to pretend they care.

    It's quite embarrassing.

    • Reply posted by Grim Jim, today at 17:04

      Grim Jim replied:
      What are you on about?

  • Comment posted by Mike, today at 16:46

    Still can't get it n his club's first team, though.

    • Reply posted by Yorkshire mariner 1995, today at 16:57

      Yorkshire mariner 1995 replied:
      Not many can when you haaland in front of you so you comment is irrelevant really isn't it

  • Comment posted by Alphonse, today at 16:46

    Alvarez is decent but he should be on the bench. Paulo Dybala should start and be replaced by Lauturo Martinez after 75 minutes. Vamos Argentina!

    • Reply posted by Yorkshire mariner 1995, today at 16:58

      Yorkshire mariner 1995 replied:
      You clearly know nothing about football do you ya wally he's the hottest property argentina have lol

  • Comment posted by KC, today at 16:46

    £14m looks a steal

  • Comment posted by Love Man City, today at 16:44

    He should get more game time. Strategy should be to get best out of our squad. Keeping him on the bench can't be a good strategy.

  • Comment posted by big G, today at 16:44

    Who's this fella and who does he play for 🤷

    • Reply posted by Yorkshire mariner 1995, today at 16:59

      Yorkshire mariner 1995 replied:
      Man city pal watch his highlights for river plate guy in on another level

  • Comment posted by Matter, today at 16:39

    Enough about him already, what about Messi

  • Comment posted by Jodanuke, today at 16:38

    He will have a winner's medal come Sunday.....as the whole competition is biased towards Messi. Every decision has gone his way.

    • Reply posted by Alphonse, today at 16:43

      Alphonse replied:
      Biased? What utter nonsense.

  • Comment posted by The Smythe, today at 16:38

    Article about Alvarez but still mentions Messi 10 times. Yawn.

    • Reply posted by Grim Jim, today at 16:59

      Grim Jim replied:
      You've mentioned him once too

  • Comment posted by Marxi, today at 16:36

    More useless statistics that mean nothing to anyone

    • Reply posted by NM, today at 16:51

      NM replied:
      What you mean is that you can't understand them.

  • Comment posted by floodseverywhere, today at 16:36

    Very well drafted. He has been amazing in this tournament. Tremendous pace and determination

  • Comment posted by gadgyarab, today at 16:30

    Ah, what a well written and interesting article....

    • Reply posted by NSblue, today at 16:36

      NSblue replied:
      Not really worth reading unless you like football

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Fifa World Cup 2022