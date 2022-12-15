Close menu

World Cup 2022: How Julian Alvarez is proving key for Argentina

By Andy CryerBBC Sport in Doha

Last updated on .From the section World Cupcomments81

Fifa World Cup
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has called Julian Alvarez "spectacular" and "extraordinary" after the 22-year-old's double against Croatia helped them into the World Cup final.

Manchester City's Alvarez took his goal tally to four, one behind joint top scorers Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

Argentina, who last won the World Cup in 1986, face France on Sunday.

"Nobody imagined Julian would have the participation and importance he has shown," said Messi.

"The help he has given us has been absolutely spectacular."

Messi, 35, has dominated the headlines in Qatar, with a string of starring performances in what he has confirmed is his fifth and final World Cup.

He has scored five and created three of Argentina's 12 goals - leaving Alvarez's contribution to go a little under the radar.

The young striker was not expected to feature prominently for Argentina this tournament and only made substitute appearances in their shock opening defeat by Saudi Arabia and the win over Mexico, with coach Lionel Scaloni initially preferring Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez.

Alvarez has started the four matches since, though, culminating in his impressive display in the 3-0 semi-final victory, in which he was brought down for Messi's penalty opener, before scoring the next two goals himself.

"During the whole World Cup, but also on Tuesday, he was extraordinary," added Messi. "He ran everything. He fought for everything - creating chances, fighting. For us, he was the surprising discovery, and he deserves everything that has happened to him because he is a lovely guy."

View more on twitter

'Messi - don't run. I'll do it for you'

Manchester City signed Alvarez from River Plate for 17m euros (£14.1m) in January 2022.

He agreed a five-and-a-half-year deal with City, but remained at the Argentine champions on loan until July.

This season, he has made 12 Premier League appearances - mostly from the substitutes' bench - and has scored three goals.

Former Argentina and City defender Pablo Zabaleta told BBC Sport Alvarez's "work-rate is unbelievable".

"He's playing alongside Lionel Messi up front and it seems, from the outside, that he's like: 'Messi - don't run. I'll do it for you,' he added.

"You need a big heart [to do that]. He started at the World Cup on the bench but then [got] one chance and he's been brilliant."

Former England midfielder Jermaine Jenas said: "At such a young age, to come on to this stage and put in that type of performance, in that moment for his country - incredible."

Alvarez's performances in Qatar will leave Manchester City fans excited by what is to come.

He has made it seven goals in eight international. He has become only the second Argentina player to score four goals at a World Cup while aged 22 or under, after Gonzalo Higuain in 2010.

And he also became the youngest player to score more than one goal in a World Cup semi-final since Brazil legend Pele's hat-trick in a 5-2 win over France in 1958.

BBC Sport app banner

Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Appleexternal-link - Androidexternal-link - Amazonexternal-link

BBC Sport bannerBBC Sounds logo

Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds

Around the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

81 comments

  • Comment posted by Comrade TWT, today at 17:29

    I had a dream before the tournament started that I was a senior player in defence for Argentina, the game was in extra time and I was telling everyone to pass the ball to Alvarez rather than Messi because he was the one who most looked like scoring. Lo and behold, he got the winner in the last minute. I think I was right-sided CB so would that be Otamendi?

  • Comment posted by Danny Steel, today at 17:29

    Argentina are ok when they’re winning, but turn very nasty when they get rattled. I fear their disgraceful, unprofessional display against the Netherlands will be repeated when France give them a well-deserved hiding. If they do throw their toys out again on Sunday they should be banned from the next World Cup.

  • Comment posted by TheSecretPundit, today at 17:28

    I genuinely think this guy is so good, he has to leave Man City to join a club where he will start every game.

  • Comment posted by LEVO, today at 17:27

    FIFA have already decided who will the World Cup

  • Comment posted by Sukhi , today at 17:26

    I want Argentina to win as they are entertaining, but it feels like France will win as they got the ruthless touch in the break.

  • Comment posted by D10S, today at 17:25

    BBC journalists sharing their opinions "after the fact". Anyone would think they'd just come out if college.

  • Comment posted by andyh, today at 17:23

    In the Semi, the first goal was a poor miskick by Alvarez, which missed the target, then a penalty got awarded. Mistake by the ref I think. Croatia's defending for the second goal was as bad as it gets. Third goal was OK after decent play.
    So I'm not getting too carried away by Alvarez yet,

  • Comment posted by wokingfc28, today at 17:19

    Hopefully he doesn't stay in the shadow of Haaland much longer. Great footballer in his own right. He definitely deserves to be playing regularly. Even before the world cup he regularly scored when given the chance in the premier league, it just often went unnoticed because of all the Haaland hype

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 17:18

    Surely his value is now doubled at the bare minimum after his World Cup performance so far? At least a £30m striker now.

    • Reply posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 17:24

      Billy Goat Gruff replied:
      His value to City is how many goals and assists he can provide. I doubt they are looking to sell.

  • Comment posted by John, today at 17:17

    I wonder if he'll end up being any good in the Prem.

    • Reply posted by JahLion, today at 17:27

      JahLion replied:
      He already is good in the PL

  • Comment posted by Jonathan in Patagonia, today at 17:16

    We're missing Julian sorely at River Plate. He was our jewel

    • Reply posted by JahLion, today at 17:27

      JahLion replied:
      Seems like you didn't get much of a fee for him?

  • Comment posted by ymaohyd, today at 17:11

    Messi will win the World Cup Hawwwy Kane will win the biggest bottler award.

    • Reply posted by john payne, today at 17:21

      john payne replied:
      Really!

  • Comment posted by yaychi, today at 17:10

    Pep hasn’t worked out how to use him at city. Very reluctant to go 4 4 2

    • Reply posted by sjb, today at 17:15

      sjb replied:
      Foden on one side, Alvarez on the other, Haaland in the middle. 4.3.3.

  • Comment posted by ymaohyd, today at 17:08

    Two best teams will be contesting the final only other one really worth a mention were Brazil

    • Reply posted by BBCBALLACHE, today at 17:25

      BBCBALLACHE replied:
      Errrr what about "Brave" Wales, they were tremendous guests doing everything in their power to make the Qatari players look like respectable Footballers.

  • Comment posted by scott, today at 17:07

    Way better than that overrated messi

  • Comment posted by JosephSco, today at 17:07

    Hopefully he wins top goalscorer with two in the final so I get one of my predictions right...

    • Reply posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 17:25

      Billy Goat Gruff replied:
      As long as France win 3-2 and Mbappe does not score then OK.

  • Comment posted by docco, today at 17:06

    ....but what about Messy??

    • Reply posted by beatles63, today at 17:09

      beatles63 replied:
      Do you mean Messi !

  • Comment posted by red on my sleeve , today at 17:03

    Should've came to Arsenal.
    🤣 I wish. Get well Jesus.

    • Reply posted by gadgyarab, today at 17:07

      gadgyarab replied:
      Is Jesus ill? I mean I know he was crucified but then got better

  • Comment posted by Aguerooooooo, today at 16:59

    Alvarez and Haaland bought for less than United paid for Sancho. Yet City are the ones ruining football with their spending.... LOL

    • Reply posted by Common Sense mate, today at 17:13

      Common Sense mate replied:
      City have spent the most money on transfers in the premier league era.....despite not playing in the premier league for half of that era. Still playing catch up yeah?

  • Comment posted by john payne, today at 16:59

    Both horrible teams and cheats!

    • Reply posted by Grim Jim, today at 17:02

      Grim Jim replied:
      Sour grapes

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Fifa World Cup 2022