Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, who is thought to be unhappy about the terms offered by the Scottish champions to extend his current contract to 2026, could be tempted by a life-changing move to Saudi Arabia, while clubs in England and Germany are also thought to be keeping a close eye on the 28-year-old's situation. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has admitted that Rangers left-back Ridvan Yilmaz, who has made just two league starts since arriving from Besiktas, is one of three players the Istanbul club are monitoring despite the Turkey international's agent insisting that the 21-year-old is happy at Ibrox and has no intention of returning to his homeland. (Daily Record) external-link

Leon King has agreed a new four-year contract with Rangers despite the 18-year-old centre-back receiving multiple offers from Premier League clubs, including Leeds United. (Football Insider) external-link

Scotland midfielder Kenny McLean has told Talk Norwich City he thinks he will end his career in Glasgow despite signing a contract extension with the English Championship club until 2025 amid rumours linking the 30-year-old with Rangers. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

Livingston have an agreement in place to sign 20-year-old Hibernian winger Steven Bradley in January, but a deal for fellow trialist Luiyi De Lucas, the Dominican Republic 28-year-old centre-half who is out of contract after two seasons with Haka in Finland, could depend on the possible departure of Jack Fitzwater. (The National) external-link

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is confident players out of contract this summer, including 30-year-old striker Stevie May, will agree new deals. (The Courier) external-link

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has contingency plans in place should any of his players be sold during January. (Press & Journal) external-link

Ian Cathro, whose short spell in charge of Heart of Midlothian ended five years ago and who has since had spells in the backroom team at Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur, still has the ambition to be a head coach again as the 36-year-old prepares for the new Saudi Arabian season with Al-Ittihad as assistant to Nuno Espirito Santos. (The Scotsman) external-link