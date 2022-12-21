Match ends, Manchester United 2, Burnley 0.
Marcus Rashford wasted no time readjusting to club matters after his World Cup campaign with England as he scored a fine solo goal in Manchester United's EFL Cup win over Burnley at Old Trafford.
Rashford was one of five United players on duty in Qatar to make manager Erik ten Hag's starting line-up.
And after one, Christian Eriksen, had put the hosts ahead just before the half hour with a fine first-time finish after Aaron Wan-Bissaka has provided his first goal assist since May 2021, Rashford took centre stage 12 minutes into the second period.
Given too much space as Burnley's defence backed off, Rashford started running 10 yards inside his own half and didn't stop until he had sprinted into the box, darted between Jack Cork and Jordan Beyer and driven his ninth goal of the season into the bottom corner.
It was enough to earn United only their second home win inside 90 minutes in this competition in five years.
It was also a positive way to start a new era without Cristiano Ronaldo, whose high-profile exit was ignored by the home fans, unlike the other major storyline of United's World Cup, a potential sale by the Glazer family, as supporters sang familiar songs demanding the exit of their American owners.
Can Martial replace Ronaldo?
With Ronaldo now consigned to Old Trafford history, Anthony Martial has the chance to show he can be the effective number nine Ten Hag believes he is capable of.
Firstly, the Frenchman has to stay fit. Then he must do more than produce fleeting glimpses of his talent.
Martial brought an outstanding save out of Bailey Peacock-Farrell after twisting and turning inside the Burnley area to create space for himself when it seemed there was none. The shot seemed destined for the top corner but Peacock-Farrell had other ideas, much to Martial's disbelief.
While he did come in for some rough treatment at times, there was a familiarity in how the striker drifted in and out of the match, although his intelligence in making the off-the-ball run that created space for Rashford to exploit for his goal did not go un-noticed by his team-mate.
Martial did not look too impressed at being replaced but with so many games coming up, his fitness cannot be risked.
With Casemiro playing in central defence after Harry Maguire pulled out through illness, there was an unfamiliarity about the United side.
But their victory keeps them in with a chance of ending their five-year wait for a trophy as early as February and, against opponents blazing a trail at the top of the Championship and in the groove after playing twice after their own World Cup restart, Ten Hag will regard this as a job well done.
Ex-City skipper Kompany a Burnley man now
Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has avoided any talk of Manchester City around this tie.
The Belgian was keen to underline he is very much a Burnley man now before his first game as a manager against a Premier League club, even though, as a player, he enjoyed so much success at Old Trafford, including a 2-0 win on his last visit in April 2019 that helped the Blues on their way to the Premier League title and that famous 6-1 success in October 2011.
Burnley play a positive brand of football, in which Manuel Benson is particularly effective, even if the Belgian's night was to end disappointingly early through injury.
The 25-year-old drew an excellent save out of Martin Dubravka, sparking a chain of events that led to Casemiro hooking off his own line as Burnley looked set to profit from some erratic keeping from the United man, who also managed to mis-control a routine back-pass which, if it had more pace, would have led to an embarrassing equaliser.
But Burnley lacked the class to truly trouble their hosts. Ian Maatsen and Johann Gudmundsson both missed chances for the Clarets late on, although Ashley Barnes was the biggest offender when he fired wide from six yards as the visiting fans were already cheering a goal.
Kompany took the applause of the travelling support at the end and despite suffering his third defeat since his arrival at Turf Moor, knows there are many more important games, against less demanding opponents, still to come.
Line-ups
Man Utd
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 31Dúbravka
- 29Wan-BissakaSubstituted forShawat 72'minutes
- 18Casemiro
- 2Lindelöf
- 12MalaciaSubstituted forWilliamsat 85'minutes
- 39McTominay
- 14Eriksen
- 10RashfordSubstituted forFredat 85'minutes
- 8Bruno FernandesBooked at 89mins
- 49GarnachoSubstituted forAntonyat 59'minutesBooked at 80mins
- 9MartialSubstituted forElangaat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 1de Gea
- 17Fred
- 21Antony
- 23Shaw
- 28Pellistri
- 33Williams
- 34van de Beek
- 36Elanga
- 66Bennett
Burnley
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 15Peacock-Farrell
- 14Roberts
- 5Harwood-Bellis
- 36Beyer
- 29MaatsenSubstituted forTaylorat 90'minutes
- 24CullenBooked at 48mins
- 4CorkSubstituted forEgan-Rileyat 90'minutes
- 17ManuelSubstituted forChurlinovat 64'minutes
- 8BrownhillSubstituted forBastienat 90'minutes
- 7Gudmundsson
- 10BarnesSubstituted forTwineat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Taylor
- 6Egan-Riley
- 9Rodríguez
- 11Twine
- 21McNally
- 26Bastien
- 27Churlinov
- 32Lewis
- 49Muric
- Referee:
- Graham Scott
- Attendance:
- 62,062
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester United 2, Burnley 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Charlie Taylor replaces Ian Maatsen.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Samuel Bastien replaces Josh Brownhill.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. CJ Egan-Riley replaces Jack Cork.
Booking
Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United).
Post update
Connor Roberts (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Brandon Williams replaces Tyrell Malacia.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Fred replaces Marcus Rashford.
Post update
Attempt missed. Darko Churlinov (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jordan Beyer.
Post update
Offside, Manchester United. Antony tries a through ball, but Marcus Rashford is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Antony (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Scott Twine replaces Ashley Barnes.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jóhann Gudmundsson.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jóhann Gudmundsson (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Josh Brownhill following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Scott McTominay.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ian Maatsen (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Brownhill.
Booking
Antony (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Antony (Manchester United).
I mean, with the Comical GK gaffs made tonight by Dubravka (MU) thrown into mix, as bad as Burnley played against such also-rans they could & should've rescued a Draw & Extra Time at least
Promotion for Clarets under Vinny this Season 22/23 ? DEFINITELY !!
Thereafter the hard work begins.....
Arsenal fan
Rashford ( and others ) are back to their better form. Obvious to see that previous managers totally destroyed their confidence, which was also overshadowed by another toxic element which has subsequently been removed.