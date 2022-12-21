Close menu
EFL Cup - Fourth Round
Man UtdManchester United1BurnleyBurnley0

Manchester United v Burnley

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Line-ups

Man Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Dúbravka
  • 29Wan-Bissaka
  • 18Casemiro
  • 2Lindelöf
  • 12Malacia
  • 39McTominay
  • 14Eriksen
  • 10Rashford
  • 8Bruno Fernandes
  • 49Garnacho
  • 9Martial

Substitutes

  • 1de Gea
  • 17Fred
  • 21Antony
  • 23Shaw
  • 28Pellistri
  • 33Williams
  • 34van de Beek
  • 36Elanga
  • 66Bennett

Burnley

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 15Peacock-Farrell
  • 14Roberts
  • 5Harwood-Bellis
  • 36Beyer
  • 29Maatsen
  • 24CullenBooked at 48mins
  • 4Cork
  • 17Manuel
  • 8Brownhill
  • 7Gudmundsson
  • 10Barnes

Substitutes

  • 3Taylor
  • 6Egan-Riley
  • 9Rodríguez
  • 11Twine
  • 21McNally
  • 26Bastien
  • 27Churlinov
  • 32Lewis
  • 49Muric
Referee:
Graham Scott

Match Stats

Home TeamMan UtdAway TeamBurnley
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home7
Away2
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Christian Eriksen (Manchester United).

  2. Post update

    Josh Cullen (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Booking

    Josh Cullen (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Second Half

    Second Half begins Manchester United 1, Burnley 0.

  5. Half Time

    First Half ends, Manchester United 1, Burnley 0.

  6. Post update

    Casemiro (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Josh Brownhill (Burnley).

  8. Post update

    Offside, Manchester United. Scott McTominay tries a through ball, but Marcus Rashford is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Anthony Martial (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Scott McTominay.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Casemiro.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Martin Dúbravka.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Benson Manuel (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United).

  15. Post update

    Benson Manuel (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Benson Manuel (Burnley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ashley Barnes.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Anthony Martial (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.

  18. Post update

    Scott McTominay (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Josh Cullen (Burnley).

  20. Post update

    Christian Eriksen (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Top Stories