Manchester United v Burnley

Foul by Christian Eriksen (Manchester United).
Line-ups
Man Utd
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 31Dúbravka
- 29Wan-Bissaka
- 18Casemiro
- 2Lindelöf
- 12Malacia
- 39McTominay
- 14Eriksen
- 10Rashford
- 8Bruno Fernandes
- 49Garnacho
- 9Martial
Substitutes
- 1de Gea
- 17Fred
- 21Antony
- 23Shaw
- 28Pellistri
- 33Williams
- 34van de Beek
- 36Elanga
- 66Bennett
Burnley
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 15Peacock-Farrell
- 14Roberts
- 5Harwood-Bellis
- 36Beyer
- 29Maatsen
- 24CullenBooked at 48mins
- 4Cork
- 17Manuel
- 8Brownhill
- 7Gudmundsson
- 10Barnes
Substitutes
- 3Taylor
- 6Egan-Riley
- 9Rodríguez
- 11Twine
- 21McNally
- 26Bastien
- 27Churlinov
- 32Lewis
- 49Muric
- Referee:
- Graham Scott
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Josh Cullen (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Josh Cullen (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Second Half
Second Half begins Manchester United 1, Burnley 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Manchester United 1, Burnley 0.
Post update
Casemiro (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Josh Brownhill (Burnley).
Post update
Offside, Manchester United. Scott McTominay tries a through ball, but Marcus Rashford is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Bailey Peacock-Farrell.
Post update
Attempt saved. Anthony Martial (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Scott McTominay.
Post update
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Casemiro.
Post update
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Martin Dúbravka.
Post update
Attempt saved. Benson Manuel (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Post update
Foul by Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United).
Post update
Benson Manuel (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Benson Manuel (Burnley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ashley Barnes.
Post update
Attempt saved. Anthony Martial (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.
Post update
Scott McTominay (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Josh Cullen (Burnley).
Post update
Christian Eriksen (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.