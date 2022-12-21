Charlton Athletic v Brighton & Hove Albion

CharltonCharlton Athletic19:45BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion
Line-ups
Charlton
Formation 5-3-2
- 31Maynard-Brewer
- 36Chin
- 5Lavelle
- 24Inniss
- 34Ness
- 2S Sessegnon
- 19Payne
- 4Dobson
- 21Fraser
- 17Rak-Sakyi
- 33Leaburn
Substitutes
- 8Forster-Caskey
- 9Stockley
- 10Morgan
- 13MacGillivray
- 14Kirk
- 22Aneke
- 23Blackett-Taylor
- 43Campbell
- 48Mitchell
Brighton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 23Steele
- 13Groß
- 5Dunk
- 6Colwill
- 2Lamptey
- 27Gilmour
- 14Lallana
- 7March
- 21Undav
- 25Caicedo
- 20Enciso
Substitutes
- 11Trossard
- 19Sarmiento
- 22Mitoma
- 28Ferguson
- 29van Hecke
- 30Estupiñán
- 34Veltman
- 38McGill
- 49Moran
- Referee:
- Thomas Bramall