EFL Cup - Fourth Round
CharltonCharlton Athletic19:45BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion
Venue: The Valley, England

Charlton Athletic v Brighton & Hove Albion

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Line-ups

Charlton

Formation 5-3-2

  • 31Maynard-Brewer
  • 36Chin
  • 5Lavelle
  • 24Inniss
  • 34Ness
  • 2S Sessegnon
  • 19Payne
  • 4Dobson
  • 21Fraser
  • 17Rak-Sakyi
  • 33Leaburn

Substitutes

  • 8Forster-Caskey
  • 9Stockley
  • 10Morgan
  • 13MacGillivray
  • 14Kirk
  • 22Aneke
  • 23Blackett-Taylor
  • 43Campbell
  • 48Mitchell

Brighton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 23Steele
  • 13Groß
  • 5Dunk
  • 6Colwill
  • 2Lamptey
  • 27Gilmour
  • 14Lallana
  • 7March
  • 21Undav
  • 25Caicedo
  • 20Enciso

Substitutes

  • 11Trossard
  • 19Sarmiento
  • 22Mitoma
  • 28Ferguson
  • 29van Hecke
  • 30Estupiñán
  • 34Veltman
  • 38McGill
  • 49Moran
Referee:
Thomas Bramall

