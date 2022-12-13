Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Dundee United beat Hibernian 1-0 on 11 October

Hibernian have confirmed a "racial comment" was made by a spectator during October's Scottish Premiership match with Dundee United at Tannadice.

The club consulted an independent audio forensic expert as part of their investigation.

"If the individual is identified, then the person will face the strongest action from the club," Hibs said in a statement.

"Alongside a number of different stakeholders, the club has been working hard to ensure that a thorough investigation has taken place.

"To do so, the audio from that incident was sent to an independent audio forensic expert who subsequently confirmed that the comment made by the individual at the match was racial.

"Hibernian FC has a zero tolerance position on all kinds of racist and discriminatory abuse and finds that behaviour completely abhorrent. It has no place at Hibs, in the game, or in wider society.

"Once again, Hibernian FC asks supporters to come forward if they witnessed this incident, so it can be dealt with appropriately. Please contact club@hibernianfc.co.uk.

"Hibernian FC is proud to have players, staff, and supporters from a number of different backgrounds and cultures, and will continue to work alongside all other clubs up and down the country to ensure that all forms of discrimination are kicked out of the game."

Hibs resume their Scottish Premiership campaign away to Rangers on Thursday, with Dundee United returning to action away to Livingston on Saturday.