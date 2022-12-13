Last updated on .From the section Football

Oladapo Afolayan's opener helped Bolton knock out Manchester United's academy side

The final three Premier League academy sides in the Papa John's Trophy have all been knocked out in the last 16.

Four goals in the final quarter saw Bolton beat Manchester United's academy 4-0, including two in stoppage time.

Lincoln City came from 2-1 down to beat Everton's youngsters 4-2 thanks in part to two Jack Diamond goals.

At Cheltenham Town the League One side were 4-0 winners over Chelsea's academy as former Blues youngster Charlie Brown headed them ahead in the fourth minute.

Liam Sercombe got a second with three minutes left before Brown, who never made a senior appearance in four-and-a-half years at Stamford Bridge, got a 90th-minute third and Ryan Broom hit a fourth in stoppage time.

In the Northern section's other game Accrington Stanley twice came from a goal down to beat Burton 4-2 at the Pirelli Stadium.

Joe Pritchard and Tommy Leigh's goals just before half time swung the tie in Stanley's favour as Harvey Rodgers got Accrington's first and fourth goal.

Portsmouth's hopes of a third final in five seasons remain intact as the 2019 champions were 3-0 winners over Stevenage at Fratton Park - Jay Mingi and Josh Koroma getting Pompey's opening goals either side of the interval before Joe Piggott got a third in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

The final tie to beat the chilly weather saw Bristol Rovers send Milton Keynes Dons back home with their Wembley dreams over.

John Marquis found the net twice for The Gas in a 4-1 victory, however Mo Eisa fired in a consolation from the spot after he was brought down by Alfie Kilgour, who was sent off in the process.

Four more sides still have hopes of making the quarter-finals - Salford City host Port Vale and AFC Wimbledon travel to Plymouth Argyle next week after their games on Tuesday were postponed due to frozen pitches.

Papa John's Trophy Last 16

Northern Section

Burton Albion 2-4 Accrington Stanley

Lincoln City 4-2 Everton U21

Salford City P-P Port Vale (now Tuesday, 20 December)

Bolton Wanderers v Manchester United U21

Southern Section

Cheltenham Town 4-0 Chelsea U21

Plymouth Argyle P-P AFC Wimbledon (now Wednesday, 21 December)

Portsmouth 3-0 Stevenage

Bristol Rovers 4-1 Milton Keynes Dons