Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Ben White has made 16 starts for Arsenal this season but did not feature for England in Qatar

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says Ben White is in "really good shape" after returning to action with the Gunners.

White, 25, came home early from England's World Cup campaign for personal reasons.

The defender then travelled to the UAE for Arsenal's friendly with AC Milan and played the first half of Tuesday's 2-1 win in Dubai.

"I'm very pleased. Everybody has been giving him a lot of support and love, which is what he needed," said Arteta.

"We are delighted to have him back and have him in really good shape."

White did not feature in England's opening two World Cup matches and missed their final group game against Wales through illness, and the following day the Football Association announced he had left the squad.

Midfielder Thomas Partey also played the first half for Arsenal in Dubai after returning from Ghana's World Cup campaign, while United States goalkeeper Matt Turner is back in training with the Gunners.

"I have been having conversations with every single player that went to the World Cup to understand where they are," Arteta added.

"Not only me but all the players and the staff are trying to give support when someone needs it."

Asked about stories questioning White's character, Arteta added: "We can't control that.

"But I know who Ben is, what he needs and what his character is, and how happy we all are to have him at the club."