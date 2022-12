Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Lionel Messi was rated player of the match by BBC Sport users as he inspired his Argentina side to the World Cup final with victory over Croatia.

Messi, who earned a rating of 8.46, scored the opener from the spot before setting up Julian Alvarez for his second of his two goals.

Alvarez closely followed his Argentina counterpart with 8.41 while another great of the game, Luka Modric, was voted Croatia's best player with 7.21.

Player of the match Messi Lionel Messi with an average of 8.46 Argentina Argentina Argentina

Croatia Croatia Croatia Argentina Avg Squad number 10 Player name Messi Average rating 8.46 Squad number 9 Player name Álvarez Average rating 8.41 Squad number 20 Player name Mac Allister Average rating 7.69 Squad number 23 Player name E Martínez Average rating 6.95 Squad number 24 Player name Fernández Average rating 6.81 Squad number 7 Player name De Paul Average rating 6.80 Squad number 19 Player name Otamendi Average rating 6.74 Squad number 26 Player name Molina Average rating 6.73 Squad number 13 Player name Romero Average rating 6.69 Squad number 3 Player name Tagliafico Average rating 6.66 Squad number 5 Player name Paredes Average rating 6.54 Squad number 25 Player name Li Martínez Average rating 6.30 Squad number 21 Player name Dybala Average rating 6.21 Squad number 14 Player name Palacios Average rating 6.03 Squad number 2 Player name Foyth Average rating 5.91 Squad number 15 Player name Correa Average rating 5.88 Croatia Avg Squad number 10 Player name Modric Average rating 7.21 Squad number 8 Player name Kovacic Average rating 6.42 Squad number 4 Player name Perisic Average rating 5.94 Squad number 11 Player name Brozovic Average rating 5.92 Squad number 1 Player name Livakovic Average rating 5.81 Squad number 22 Player name Juranovic Average rating 5.80 Squad number 15 Player name Pasalic Average rating 5.63 Squad number 20 Player name Gvardiol Average rating 5.62 Squad number 9 Player name Kramaric Average rating 5.50 Squad number 13 Player name Vlasic Average rating 5.49 Squad number 6 Player name Lovren Average rating 5.42 Squad number 18 Player name Orsic Average rating 5.33 Squad number 7 Player name Majer Average rating 5.31 Squad number 16 Player name Petkovic Average rating 5.30 Squad number 19 Player name Sosa Average rating 5.15 Squad number 14 Player name Livaja Average rating 5.05

