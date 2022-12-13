Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Richarlison joined Spurs in the summer in a deal worth £60m

Brazil and Tottenham forward Richarlison is set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury in the quarter-final defeat by Croatia at the World Cup.

Spurs expect the forward to be out for weeks rather than months but they are still awaiting results of a scan.

Richarlison, 25, was substituted in the 84th minute before Brazil lost 4-2 on penalties after the game finished 1-1.

He scored three goals in four games in Qatar.

It is the latest in a line of injuries this season for Antonio Conte. The Spurs manager has already suffered injuries to Dejan Kulusevski, Cristian Romero and Son Heung-min across the season.

It means England captain Harry Kane will not have another opportunity of a break and will be in line to start away to Brentford on 26 December when the Premier League returns.

Richarlison missed six games for Spurs before the World Cup because of a calf injury.