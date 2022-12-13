Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Boss Steve Cooper says Nottingham Forest's difficult Premier League return has left them "under no illusion" about what it takes to get results in the top flight.

Forest have lost eight and won just three of their 15 games since ending their 23-year Premier League exile.

Victory against Crystal Palace lifted them off the bottom of the table before the World Cup break.

"We know what it takes to do well in a Premier League match," Cooper said.

"First and foremost that comes down to real hard work, a real clear idea and commitment to that.

"At least now we are under no illusion of what it takes to do well in any given game. We have to try to build on that."

Forest's top-flight return ended in an opening day defeat at Newcastle, but was quickly followed up with a memorable home win against West Ham.

A point on the road at Everton after that was the start of a nine-game winless run in the league, which included five successive defeats.

Their second Premier League victory was an astonishing 1-0 triumph against Liverpool in October.

And while a heavy defeat at Arsenal followed a week later, they went into the World Cup break in mid-November on a three-match unbeaten run that included knocking Tottenham out of the Carabao Cup.

'We've had some tough moments'

Asked about how he reflected on their start to the season during Forest's training camp in Greece, Cooper told BBC East Midlands Today: "Thoroughly. It has given us a bit of everything.

"We've had some tough moments, and some really good wins and good performances and probably everything in between.

"It has given us some great reference points to know what it takes to be successful in the Premier League and how hard it is to compete at a Premier League level.

"Everything is different, I have to say. It's a lot quicker, more athletic, the speed of the game, the technique of the game - everything is at a much higher level, absolutely no doubt about that.

"Don't get me wrong, we are really enjoying it. We really look forward to games, really want to do well in games and have never questioned the commitment or attitude of players.

"It is a great league to be part of and we are proud of it."