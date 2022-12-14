Lee Johnson has presided over six league wins in his 16 games in charge of Hibs

Scottish Premiership: Rangers v Hibernian Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Thursday, 15 December Time: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Listen to commentary and follow text updates on the BBC Sport website & app; watch highlights on Sportscene

Few Scottish Premiership teams return from the World Cup break more in need of a fresh start than Hibernian.

November's action ended with a sixth defeat in seven and manager Lee Johnson saying he needed to "move on five or six" from a bloated squad.

What will those public comments have done for squad morale as he attempts to revive his side's season?

We will soon see, but a trip to Ibrox to face a Rangers side under new management is perhaps not the restart the manager would have chosen. Not least given they have lost in Govan on their past seven league visits.

It doesn't get any easier, either. A Christmas Eve date with Livingston is next, before Celtic also visit in the league. Then it's the New Year derby with Hearts at Tynecastle. A huge improvement is required for a very tough run.

Johnson arrived at Easter Road in the summer promising an "aggressive, forward thinking" style. That hasn't happened too often, with his side out of sorts and really struggling to create chances in front of goal.

Indeed, of their six Premiership wins in 16 games this term, four have come in matches in which their opponents finished with 10 men.

As it stands, they sit eighth. A continuation of their wretched run could cause them to be hauled into a relegation fight, given they are eight points off bottom and five above the play-off place. But an upturn could re-ignite their season, with third spot just five points away.

Can Nisbet & McGeady make up for Boyle loss?

The loss of talisman Martin Boyle to a season-ending knee injury could not have come at a worse time. But it may be that two players yet to feature for the first team in the league this season could become crucial.

Striker Kevin Nisbet has not featured since February due to a knee injury picked up in 0-0 draw with Celtic at Easter Road. Just a few months earlier, he was scoring regularly and had gone to the Euros with Scotland. His absence has been keenly felt.

Attacker Aiden McGeady is another who is close to making a return from long-term injury.

The 36-year-old has been restricted to only four appearances since joining in the summer, the last in August in the League Cup defeat at home to Championship side Greenock Morton.

There is no doubting the Irish international's ability, but Hibs now need a consistent run of matches from McGeady and the spark that they have missed in attack.

However, both he and Nisbet will need time to get up to speed and Johnson really needs a rapid change in fortunes.

And what of Ryan Porteous? The Scotland defender has intimated a desire to move on, leaving Hibs to ponder whether they should accept a fee for the 23-year-old in January or allow him to leave for nothing when the season concludes.

That is just one of several questions swirling around Hibs right now. The next few weeks and months will be key for all associated with the club.

Ibrox is a tough place to start a revival but Johnson will be hoping for a reaction similar to August's thrilling 2-2 draw against Rangers in August, when his players twice came from behind against their nine-man visitors.