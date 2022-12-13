Ryan Porteous (left) has been in the Hibs first team since 2017

Hibernian have received no interest from clubs wishing to sign defender Ryan Porteous in next month's transfer window, says head coach Lee Johnson.

The club announced last month that the Scotland international had rejected a new deal, with his current contract ending in the summer.

Hibs - eighth in the table - resume their Scottish Premiership campaign away to Rangers on Thursday.

"We are not shying away from the fact we will trade Ryan," said Johnson.

"If the price is right and there is logic behind the offer we receive - and to date I don't believe we have received any offers - but if there is an offer to be received and we can justify potentially bringing in a new recruit or pushing that money into various parts of the business in the organisation then of course we will look to do it."

Rangers are one of the clubs to have been linked with Porteous but Johnson is "100 per cent" convinced the player is fully focused on doing his best for his current club.

"I've maintained a really good personal relationship with Ryan during this period of time and that's because there is a respect of how he is in training, there is a respect for his personality and a respect for his will to win," Johnson explained.

"We are in a situation really we can't control. We can only control to the best of our ability and I will never put a player out on the pitch that I didn't feel was committed to Hibs and that won't change.

"In Ryan's case I do believe he is committed to Hibs because I see it every day. I see his professionalism and I see his attitude. There will be moments when his head is turned."