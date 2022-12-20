Newcastle United v Bournemouth

First Half ends, Newcastle United 0, Bournemouth 0.
Line-ups
Newcastle
Formation 4-3-3
- 22Pope
- 2Trippier
- 5Schär
- 4Botman
- 33Burn
- 36S Longstaff
- 39Bruno Guimarães
- 28Willock
- 24Almirón
- 9Wilson
- 7Joelinton
Substitutes
- 6Lascelles
- 8Shelvey
- 10Saint-Maximin
- 11Ritchie
- 13Targett
- 19Manquillo
- 20Wood
- 23Murphy
- 26Darlow
Bournemouth
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Travers
- 15A Smith
- 6Mepham
- 25Senesi
- 33Zemura
- 10Christie
- 4L Cook
- 29Billing
- 32Anthony
- 9Solanke
- 21Moore
Substitutes
- 11Marcondes
- 17Stacey
- 19Lowe
- 20Dembélé
- 23Hill
- 43Greenwood
- 45Plain
- 49Sadi
- 51Adu-Addei
- Referee:
- John Brooks
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away6
Live Text
Half Time
Foul by Joe Willock (Newcastle United).
Adam Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Philip Billing (Bournemouth).
Attempt saved. Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Dan Burn with a cross.
Foul by Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United).
Lewis Cook (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth).
Attempt saved. Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sven Botman.
Attempt missed. Sven Botman (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kieran Trippier following a set piece situation.
Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth).
Attempt saved. Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joelinton.
Attempt missed. Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Fabian Schär with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Philip Billing.
Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordan Zemura (Bournemouth).
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Lewis Cook.