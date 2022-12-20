Close menu
EFL Cup - Fourth Round
NewcastleNewcastle United0BournemouthAFC Bournemouth0

Newcastle United v Bournemouth

Line-ups

Newcastle

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Pope
  • 2Trippier
  • 5Schär
  • 4Botman
  • 33Burn
  • 36S Longstaff
  • 39Bruno Guimarães
  • 28Willock
  • 24Almirón
  • 9Wilson
  • 7Joelinton

Substitutes

  • 6Lascelles
  • 8Shelvey
  • 10Saint-Maximin
  • 11Ritchie
  • 13Targett
  • 19Manquillo
  • 20Wood
  • 23Murphy
  • 26Darlow

Bournemouth

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Travers
  • 15A Smith
  • 6Mepham
  • 25Senesi
  • 33Zemura
  • 10Christie
  • 4L Cook
  • 29Billing
  • 32Anthony
  • 9Solanke
  • 21Moore

Substitutes

  • 11Marcondes
  • 17Stacey
  • 19Lowe
  • 20Dembélé
  • 23Hill
  • 43Greenwood
  • 45Plain
  • 49Sadi
  • 51Adu-Addei
Referee:
John Brooks

Match Stats

Home TeamNewcastleAway TeamBournemouth
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home11
Away1
Shots on Target
Home4
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away6

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Newcastle United 0, Bournemouth 0.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Joe Willock (Newcastle United).

  3. Post update

    Adam Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Philip Billing (Bournemouth).

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Dan Burn with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United).

  8. Post update

    Lewis Cook (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth).

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sven Botman.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sven Botman (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kieran Trippier following a set piece situation.

  13. Post update

    Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth).

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joelinton.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Fabian Schär with a headed pass following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Philip Billing.

  18. Post update

    Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Zemura (Bournemouth).

  20. Post update

    Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Lewis Cook.

Top Stories