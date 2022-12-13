Last updated on .From the section Stockport

Phil Bardsley played 303 games in the Premier League and was also a Scotland international

Stockport County have signed former Scotland international defender Phil Bardsley on a deal until the end of the season, with his entire salary donated to the club's community trust.

The 37-year-old full-back was released by Burnley last summer following their relegation from the Premier League.

He has played 400 career games, with 303 in the top-flight with Manchester United, Sunderland and Stoke City.

"I've had the honour of training with the club," Bardsley said.

"During this time I've been welcomed in as part of the team and made to feel at home.

"County is a club with a clear mission and with real opportunity ahead of it, both within the league and within the local community."

Although currently recovering from an injury, Bardsley has been with the squad while working on his rehabilitation and joins a Hatters side 13th in League Two.

"Phil has had an incredibly successful career at the very top of the football pyramid," boss Dave Challinor added.

"His skill, experience and tenacity will be a huge asset to the club as we continue our campaign, and we look forward to welcoming him into the side."

