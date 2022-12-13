Close menu

World Cup 2022: Morocco 'one of four best teams in the world' - Walid Regragui

Last updated on .

Manager Walid Regragui has said Morocco are "one of the four best teams in the world now", as they aim to create more history and reach a World Cup final.

On Wednesday, Morocco will become the first African team to play in a World Cup semi-final when they face holders France (19:00 GMT kick-off).

"Why not reach the final of the World Cup? We will show great desire and try to pull off an upset," said Regragui.

"We've come to this competition to change mindsets within our continent."

Morocco have already beaten Belgium, Spain and Portugal on their way to the last four in Qatar.

"Before every match people thought we would get knocked out, but we're still here," added Regragui, who only took charge of the side in August. "We're getting closer to our dreams and we'll fight to get there.

"If we say the semi-final is enough, I don't agree. We aren't satisfied with the semi-final and being the first African team to do that. We want to go further.

"You might think that's crazy, but a bit of craziness is good.

"We're hungry. I don't know if it will be enough, but we want Africa to be on top of the world. I know we're not favourites but we're confident."

Morocco's previous best performance at a World Cup came in 1986, when they lost in the last 16. The other four times they had qualified before this year, they had failed to progress from the group stage.

They were 22nd in Fifa's world rankings at the start of this tournament, but have drawn 0-0 with 2018 runners-up Croatia and recorded three victories over sides ranked in the top 10.

A 2-0 victory over a Belgium team ranked second in the world helped Morocco top Group F, before they beat Spain on penalties in the last 16 and then won 1-0 against Portugal in the quarter-finals.

Regragui said his team could cause another shock, adding: "We have beaten some top sides. Its's a knockout game and when you have desire, commitment and the support of the crowd, you can win it.

"The further you get, the more difficult the games are. We are playing the world champions with world-class players and a very good coach [Didier Deschamps] - possibly the best in the world."

West Ham United centre-back Nayef Aguerd and former Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Romain Saiss are major doubts for Wednesday's match because of injuries.

About 20,000 Morocco fans are expected to be at the Al Bayt Stadium for the match.

QPR winger Ilias Chair said: "It's a great honour to play for these fans and make them proud.

"They are the best fans in the world. We are out there to give our all and hopefully at the end, be the best."

The moment Morocco made World Cup history
Comments

Join the conversation

59 comments

  • Comment posted by RJ, today at 13:34

    Do it for that wee fan!

  • Comment posted by Ian Tyneside, today at 13:27

    They are elite level...at parking double deckers in front of goal

    • Reply posted by gadgyarab, today at 13:30

      gadgyarab replied:
      They're going to need bigger biscuits.....

  • Comment posted by ian, today at 13:21

    Morocco totally unwatchable due to their fans bloody whistling from start to finish. Flashback to South Africa and the vuvuzelas utterly ruining a tournament for the TV audience.

  • Comment posted by big G, today at 13:20

    I don't know if he actually said it as you can't trust the media with headline comments but making it to a WC semi final is not the same as being in the top 4 teams in the world. In this tournament yes but the top 4 in the world is not going to be decided by this World cup alone 🤷 If Argentina lose to Croatia, I'll be shouting for Morocco, if Argentina win, I'll be shouting for France

    • Reply posted by gadgyarab, today at 13:28

      gadgyarab replied:
      It's a direct quote from the Morocco manager
      Manager Walid Regragui has said Morocco are "one of the four best teams in the world now", The inclusion of "now" means that the claim is more justified

  • Comment posted by kevmorris, today at 13:19

    if its morocco v croatia final
    its going to pens
    just like how varpool win thier finals

  • Comment posted by markthelegendkid, today at 13:18

    I’m supporting Argentina because they’re the most likeable team left and they play with passion and desire.

    They have genuinely the greatest ever in Messi. He’s going to win player of the tournament and lift the trophy come the end.

    Best fans in the world as well. They traveled half way across the globe in their thousands and they’re going to be rewarded with the trophy.

    Argentina = BRILLIANT!!

    • Reply posted by big G, today at 13:24

      big G replied:
      Most likeable team!!?? Think you are just saying that to get the most replies, doh and I fell for it. Well I'm in now so I'll carry on.....Messi greatest ever? Not for me and many others but at least that one's a debate 🤷
      The last one is an interesting point, how does a poor country with lots of poverty have so many citizens travelling so far for football matches?

  • Comment posted by ian, today at 13:17

    Do you have to be able to talk utter nonsense before you get a job in football!!

  • Comment posted by A flock of opinions, today at 13:14

    I’m backing Morocco and Croatia so naturally France or Argentina will life the trophy.

    • Reply posted by A flock of opinions, today at 13:16

      A flock of opinions replied:
      lift*

  • Comment posted by ManUtd76on, today at 13:05

    Vote Labour

  • Comment posted by bob b, today at 13:01

    Certainly better than England, that's for sure.

  • Comment posted by Hebburn Lee, today at 12:59

    Good luck to 'em. So far, they've been defensively sound and I can see them taking France to at least extra-time.

  • Comment posted by robinhoodtax, today at 12:51

    It’s refreshing to see teams punching above their weight with lesser pools of talent but managed well to get the most out of them

  • Comment posted by AstroPot, today at 12:47

    I want Morocco to win, but it would be nice to see the look on CR7’s face if Messi ends up lifting the trophy.

  • Comment posted by I got something to say, today at 12:40

    I wonder if the BBC will be as quick to report on the graciousness in defeat as they were to report on the joy of victory, of Moroccan immigrants in France, and England, should Morocco lose to their fromer colonial masters.

    • Reply posted by gadgyarab, today at 13:09

      gadgyarab replied:
      Want to take another go that post?

  • Comment posted by simplymo, today at 12:35

    Nooooooooo.....he had to go and jinx it!
    I was really hoping they would make it to the final. Ugh

  • Comment posted by Mr Logic, today at 12:35

    I think he has earned the right to 'give it some' in the media. Unbeaten having played Croatia, Belgium, Spain and Portugal. Some achievement. More than any British team can boast. The English media were giving it some and they had only seen off Wales, Iran and Senegal having drawn with the USA. Not exactly the hall of fame! Wales were woeful. Give the guy his 15 minutes of fame - well deserved.

    • Reply posted by TheHappyCanary, today at 13:14

      TheHappyCanary replied:
      15 minutes of fame? He's taken his national team to the final 4 of the biggest competition of the biggest sport in the world, he's not some idiot from the internet. He deserves a lot more than 15 minutes. I'm sure we'll hear a lot more from him.

  • Comment posted by HertfordPaul, today at 12:33

    Why not say that? England has been saying it of themselves for decades! Doesn't make it true!

    • Reply posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 13:02

      AndyB_MOT replied:
      We errr haven't though have we?

  • Comment posted by Bojos Hapless Clown Circus, today at 12:31

    Love to see a new name on the cup and to put African football firmly on the map too, give Africa a fairer spread of teams that can qualify

  • Comment posted by Lawrence Howard, today at 12:25

    Couple of 1-0 victories & Morocco will cause the biggest shock in World Football history. Being a former French colony they will thrive on playing France tomorrow & they will stop the French from scoring & then it’s about taking their chance for which they will get at least one chance tomorrow evening in the game.

  • Comment posted by The Football Guru, today at 12:22

    A top 4 claim is silly they did not even do well in the recent African Nations cup and if they play a friendly soon in Brazil or in Spain they would probably lose heavily.Teams tend to do well in the Euros or World Cup when they share similarities with the host nation and so has proved once again with a Muslim country and hot desert. They also have had curiously nearly all the fans like Argentina.

    • Reply posted by gadgyarab, today at 13:06

      gadgyarab replied:
      They are in the top 4 of THIS WC...and the comment about their fans is bewildering....

