Bournemouth: Bill Foley-led partnership completes takeover of club

Bill Foley
Bill Foley attended Bournemouth's 2-1 Premier League victory over Leicester in October

A partnership led by American businessman Bill Foley has completed its takeover of Bournemouth.

Previous owner Maxim Demin has sold his 100% stake in the Cherries to Foley's Black Knight Football Club.

Foley, the owner of NHL ice hockey franchise the Vegas Golden Knights, assumes the position of chairman.

In a statement, the club said Foley was "committed to providing the investment to sustain and build upon Bournemouth's recent accomplishments".

"I have tremendous respect for the passion and support the Bournemouth community shows for this club and believe that connection to the community is the foundation for success of any sports team," said Foley, 77.

"We will move forward with an 'always advance, never retreat' approach that has defined all of my endeavours. I am committed to work with the best football and business minds available to enhance player development, facilities, and the fan experience to put AFC Bournemouth in the best possible position to succeed."

Foley was in attendance at Bournemouth's win over Leicester in October and will be at their next home match against Crystal Palace on 31 December.

He has already purchased a home in the Bournemouth area to "reaffirm his commitment" to the club and surrounding community.

Foley is chairman of Cannae Holdings Inc., which has a 50.1% interest in the club.

The minority ownership group is led by Hollywood actor Michael B. Jordan, in what is his first foray into professional sports ownership.

It is the latest American investment into the Premier League after a group led by Todd Boehly took over Chelsea in May.

Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Leeds, West Ham and Manchester City all also have US investment on some scale.

Former owner Demin leaves Bournemouth after 11 years in which he oversaw their rise from League One to the Premier League in less than five years.

The Cherries are currently 14th in the English top flight and resume their Premier League campaign after the World Cup break when they travel to Chelsea on 27 December.

"Without the belief and financial backing of Maxim and his family, AFC Bournemouth might well have ceased to exist," said Foley.

"Maxim's support and involvement has allowed the club to establish itself as a top-flight team.

"We'd like to thank him for his co-operation throughout the process and praise his hard work while owner of the club. We wish him well as he focusses on his other business endeavours."

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 13:31

    Apart from population size and a fleeting premier league status, I'm not sure about the attraction. Needs a bigger stadium and revenue to be worth the investment?

  • Comment posted by MrBlueBurns, today at 13:31

    Surely the fundamental issue with Bournemouth's ability to compete is the size of their stadium. Unless that is addressed then there would appear to be a limit to how far this club can go.

  • Comment posted by Mr Basil, today at 13:29

    I'm trying to get a Foley Artist joke in here but can't make it work.

    Anyone want to pick up the baton?

  • Comment posted by Ben Zona, today at 13:27

    The Foley Stage is ready

  • Comment posted by David, today at 13:21

    Will they be able to go and spend about £200 million in the January transfer window now?

  • Comment posted by taffyschumifan, today at 13:13

    Are Bournemouth a premier league team?

    • Reply posted by PAC, today at 13:28

      PAC replied:
      PL it's our 2nd home.

  • Comment posted by rob9, today at 13:07

    Finally it's happened as I hope that Bill Foley back's it up come January with the transfer window UTCIAD 🍒🍒🍒

  • Comment posted by markthelegendkid, today at 13:06

    Bournemouth are a good team to have in the premier league. 6 easy points for City ever season.

    Oh….. pablo zabaleta.. and when we win the league we’ll sing this song again… 🎶

    Great song.

  • Comment posted by Mitrovic, today at 12:57

    More oil money…

  • Comment posted by 2hh6s2mt, today at 12:53

    Viva Las Vegas, Baby.

  • Comment posted by Hoglander - Horvat - Miller, today at 12:46

    They seem ambitious, the VGK got a good deal when they came into the NHL more so than the Seattle Kraken did for instance. With this I mean picks etc regarding the expansion draft. However they are still yet to win a Stanley Cup despite coming so close in their first season. I imagine they'll do well for Bournemouth and have cash to spend.

  • Comment posted by Wimbledon 1889 1963 1988 2002, today at 12:45

    "connection to the community is the foundation for success of any sports team"

    he's learnt to say the right things at least. let's hope he backs them up. I would imagine a bigger stadium in Bournemouth is top of the major agenda?

    • Reply posted by King Charlie, today at 12:57

      King Charlie replied:
      They would need more fans to fill it , seems the right size for current support

  • Comment posted by markthelegendkid, today at 12:45

    If Bournemouth ever want to be a big club they should rename themselves Bournemouth City.

    • Reply posted by 2hh6s2mt, today at 12:48

      2hh6s2mt replied:
      Fifth-Largest conurbation in England. Only London, Manchester, Birmingham and Leeds are bigger. And we have Christcurch Priory, the largest parish church in England just waiting to be made a cathedral.

      But not a city.

  • Comment posted by CenturyClub, today at 12:44

    Great News. However, things looked great in 1971 after promotion (MacDougall 49 goals in a season) but we finished 3rd in 1972 when only 2 were promoted from Div 3 (League 1) & the team & management drifted away & in 1975 we were back in the bottom division for 7 seasons. It was no consolation that Norwich finished in the top 10 in Div 1 with at least half of the old Bournemouth team.

  • Comment posted by Lordhawhaw, today at 12:42

    I can see Boehly’s “All star” team becoming a reality now!
    Good luck cherries!

  • Comment posted by rupert dalrimple, today at 12:42

    Don't get overexcited Bournemouth fans, the big plan is to turn the vitality into a giant shopping complex American style 👍

  • Comment posted by markthelegendkid, today at 12:39

    Bournemouth belong in league 2

    City… City.. best club in lane and world… 🎵

    • Reply posted by rupert dalrimple, today at 12:43

      rupert dalrimple replied:
      Been on the mulled wine mark ?

  • Comment posted by Holly, today at 12:35

    Hopeful a positive new chapter for Bournemouth. Happy to see them competing at this level after Parker threw in the towel

  • Comment posted by When RED light shows wait here, today at 12:35

    At last!

    • Reply posted by stuart bennett, today at 12:46

      stuart bennett replied:
      More sell out to the yanks were selling our game off to the highest bidder.
      Half the premiership owned by the US a sad state of affairs.

