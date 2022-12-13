Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Fifa World Cup Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

France captain Hugo Lloris says "it was not easy to find the words" when he texted Tottenham team-mate Harry Kane after his side had knocked England out of the World Cup in Qatar.

Three Lions skipper Kane missed a penalty against goalkeeper Lloris during France's 2-1 win on Saturday.

They will reunite as team-mates on 26 December, when Spurs face Brentford in the Premier League.

"It's a difficult time for the England national team and Harry," said Lloris.

"We had a text after the game. It was not easy to find the words. He needed some time to rest.

"I think he can be proud of what he has done for the national team.

"In football history, many top players have missed penalties in their career - Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo - but I have no doubt Harry will keep his chin up and help Tottenham and the national team to shine."

Lloris' France play Morocco in the World Cup semi-finals on Wednesday as they continue their defence of the title they won four years ago in Russia.

Morocco have been the surprise package in Qatar, having beaten Belgium, Spain and Portugal en route to the last four.

"It will be a hostile atmosphere inside the stadium, but we are ready for anything," added Lloris.

"Obviously, it is already a success for Morocco - but, believe me, they won't want to stop here.

"They want to become even more of a hero for their country. We prepare to respond to the demands of a semi-final of a World Cup - it doesn't matter the opponent."

France manager Didier Deschamps his players had been prepared for the "loud support" the Atlas Lions will have at Al Bayt Stadium.

"I don't like the term hostile for the environment because that is negative," he said. "They have great support, which is useful to them.

"It is very noisy and my staff have told the players about that. It is not going to score you goals, but it is great to have such loud support.

"When you prepare for a match you have to prepare for the atmosphere - my players know what to expect."

Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Apple external-link - Android external-link - Amazon external-link

Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds