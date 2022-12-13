Close menu

World Cup 2022: Hugo Lloris texted Harry Kane after France beat England

Last updated on .From the section World Cupcomments138

Fifa World Cup
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

France captain Hugo Lloris says "it was not easy to find the words" when he texted Tottenham team-mate Harry Kane after his side had knocked England out of the World Cup in Qatar.

Three Lions skipper Kane missed a penalty against goalkeeper Lloris during France's 2-1 win on Saturday.

They will reunite as team-mates on 26 December, when Spurs face Brentford in the Premier League.

"It's a difficult time for the England national team and Harry," said Lloris.

"We had a text after the game. It was not easy to find the words. He needed some time to rest.

"I think he can be proud of what he has done for the national team.

"In football history, many top players have missed penalties in their career - Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo - but I have no doubt Harry will keep his chin up and help Tottenham and the national team to shine."

Lloris' France play Morocco in the World Cup semi-finals on Wednesday as they continue their defence of the title they won four years ago in Russia.

Morocco have been the surprise package in Qatar, having beaten Belgium, Spain and Portugal en route to the last four.

"It will be a hostile atmosphere inside the stadium, but we are ready for anything," added Lloris.

"Obviously, it is already a success for Morocco - but, believe me, they won't want to stop here.

"They want to become even more of a hero for their country. We prepare to respond to the demands of a semi-final of a World Cup - it doesn't matter the opponent."

France manager Didier Deschamps his players had been prepared for the "loud support" the Atlas Lions will have at Al Bayt Stadium.

"I don't like the term hostile for the environment because that is negative," he said. "They have great support, which is useful to them.

"It is very noisy and my staff have told the players about that. It is not going to score you goals, but it is great to have such loud support.

"When you prepare for a match you have to prepare for the atmosphere - my players know what to expect."

BBC Sport app banner

Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Appleexternal-link - Androidexternal-link - Amazonexternal-link

BBC Sport bannerBBC Sounds logo

Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds

Around the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

139 comments

  • Comment posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 11:20

    It was nice to see them embracing after the final whistle. At the end of the day, it's just a game.

    • Reply posted by Mervyn, today at 11:30

      Mervyn replied:
      The days of football at this level been "just a game" is long gone.

  • Comment posted by Dibby555, today at 11:19

    A nice touch from Lloris. Seems like a good bloke

    • Reply posted by Anon2021, today at 11:34

      Anon2021 replied:
      Well he didn't need to give one for the pen

  • Comment posted by trubshaw31, today at 11:15

    "it was not easy to find the words". Pretty difficult finding that ball afterwards too.

    • Reply posted by Bodie, today at 11:50

      Bodie replied:
      Hope he sends a good luck in your next job to Southgate.

  • Comment posted by Ian, today at 11:27

    Was it “can you do me a favour and put my bins out when you get home”

    • Reply posted by King Eric, today at 11:47

      King Eric replied:
      Brilliant.

  • Comment posted by colonel_white, today at 11:31

    For all the England haters and baiters, this is what Didier Deschamps said:
    "The England team were very good. They have quality in all areas of the pitch. England have very good technical ability and intensity. They are very strong in the transition. They are so quick, strong and energetic. We deserved our victory but the other team was also very strong. We were lucky that Kane missed the penalty"

    • Reply posted by alvin21, today at 11:33

      alvin21 replied:
      But rhey lost, again

  • Comment posted by gramarsuperstar, today at 11:13

    My captain. He has his moments, but I wouldn't have swapped Hugo for anyone other than maybe Allison or Ederson over the last decade he has served Tottenham. Now is the time to find his successor though. Good luck tomorrow Hugo

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 11:54

      margaret replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Brian Equator, today at 11:13

    Come on Morocco.

  • Comment posted by antony492, today at 11:31

    Nice to hear a touch of class between 2 key teammates.

  • Comment posted by CosySunset, today at 11:45

    Why do some people have issues with this being a HYS?

    It's a positive article showing good sportsmanship from the opposition. Not everything has to be about negativity and hyperbole.

    • Reply posted by ricky53, today at 11:50

      ricky53 replied:
      Because some people enjoy being miserable

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 11:38

    Not really interested in England's match against France anymore.
    Its history.
    Looking forward to boxing day now.
    Few beers and premier league football ⚽️
    Can't beat it.

    • Reply posted by alsmith77, today at 11:53

      alsmith77 replied:
      You could, Guinness and watching Celtic 🍀

  • Comment posted by Dommo, today at 11:30

    England surprised me, as my expectations leading up to the WC is they might struggle given the poor results in the Nations League, but in fairness they played well and against France they should have won, but fine margins and all that!

    • Reply posted by kennyw, today at 11:35

      kennyw replied:
      The only good team they played was France and came up short. No fine margins. Feel sorry for Southgate having to deal with over paid players every day

  • Comment posted by Clique41, today at 11:31

    Surely this is expected right? He's Kane's captain!

    • Reply posted by ThaiTim, today at 11:51

      ThaiTim replied:
      Also his good friend. They hang around with each other outside football.

  • Comment posted by maanga, today at 11:39

    he probably said 'i fart in your general direction, you English pigdogs, you. (Thbpbpthpt!!)

    monty python-holy grail

  • Comment posted by Stulad, today at 11:40

    It turns out Harry Kane only chooses and then practises one penalty in advance of games and that is what makes him so effective.
    Once he has taken one, Lloris knows this, Harry knows Lloris knows this (which is what put him off) and Southgate should definitely know too!
    We should have had a second penalty taker ready or get Harry to practice two!

    • Reply posted by cunny, today at 11:44

      cunny replied:
      Effective? Suppose one out of two ain't bad

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 11:37

    Comments seem to open for everything these days. Well done Lloris for being a good sportsman. See you guys on another HYS soon

  • Comment posted by MW, today at 11:31

    The players understand the mangers understand the English press and the worst generation of fans ever haven't got a clue

    • Reply posted by King Eric, today at 11:45

      King Eric replied:
      Mangers.

      Very seasonal.

  • Comment posted by linusmay, today at 11:46

    Harry didnt miss the penalty, he missed the goal.

    • Reply posted by 617 Lincoln , today at 11:51

      617 Lincoln replied:
      By a country mile

  • Comment posted by mark, today at 11:37

    Big players like kane miss penalties cos small players don’t take them!

    • Reply posted by RivalFan, today at 11:45

      RivalFan replied:
      Maybe... but I don't see any "small" players in that team. Just wasn't our day.

  • Comment posted by GoonrGRL, today at 11:35

    Kane went all Spursy

  • Comment posted by njr1330, today at 11:46

    It's one thing if the keeper makes a magnificent save ... but for a professional footballer to miss the frame of the goal entirely, is unforgivable I'm afraid.

    • Reply posted by Doesitmatter, today at 11:55

      Doesitmatter replied:
      Nonesense

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Fifa World Cup 2022