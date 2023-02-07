Chesterfield v Woking

ChesterfieldChesterfield19:45WokingWoking
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Notts County
|30
|21
|8
|1
|74
|27
|47
|71
|2
|Wrexham
|28
|21
|5
|2
|72
|24
|48
|68
|3
|Woking
|28
|16
|5
|7
|48
|27
|21
|53
|4
|Chesterfield
|26
|16
|4
|6
|50
|31
|19
|52
|5
|Barnet
|27
|15
|5
|7
|52
|42
|10
|50
|6
|Boreham Wood
|27
|11
|9
|7
|32
|25
|7
|42
|7
|Southend
|27
|11
|8
|8
|36
|24
|12
|41
|8
|Bromley
|29
|10
|11
|8
|42
|37
|5
|41
|9
|Eastleigh
|29
|12
|5
|12
|36
|36
|0
|41
|10
|Wealdstone
|28
|11
|8
|9
|34
|38
|-4
|41
|11
|Dag & Red
|27
|11
|6
|10
|40
|42
|-2
|39
|12
|Aldershot
|31
|11
|4
|16
|42
|49
|-7
|37
|13
|Solihull Moors
|28
|10
|6
|12
|41
|40
|1
|36
|14
|Altrincham
|29
|9
|9
|11
|41
|52
|-11
|36
|15
|Halifax
|28
|10
|5
|13
|25
|34
|-9
|35
|16
|Maidenhead United
|29
|9
|6
|14
|32
|42
|-10
|33
|17
|York
|29
|8
|8
|13
|33
|36
|-3
|32
|18
|Yeovil
|28
|6
|14
|8
|25
|28
|-3
|32
|19
|Dorking
|29
|8
|6
|15
|44
|69
|-25
|30
|20
|Oldham
|27
|7
|7
|13
|33
|42
|-9
|28
|21
|Gateshead
|28
|6
|10
|12
|35
|45
|-10
|28
|22
|Torquay
|29
|6
|8
|15
|32
|52
|-20
|26
|23
|Scunthorpe
|30
|5
|8
|17
|35
|59
|-24
|23
|24
|Maidstone United
|31
|5
|7
|19
|35
|68
|-33
|22
