Close menu
National League
Notts CountyNotts County19:45BarnetBarnet
Venue: Meadow Lane, England

Notts County v Barnet

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Notts County

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Slocombe
  • 4Cameron
  • 15Baldwin
  • 18Palmer
  • 23Chicksen
  • 5Rawlinson
  • 21Adebayo-Rowling
  • 24Bostock
  • 20Rodrigues
  • 19Scott
  • 9Langstaff

Substitutes

  • 6O'Brien
  • 8Austin
  • 10Jones
  • 16Bajrami
  • 17Vincent

Barnet

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Walker
  • 6Okimo
  • 8Gorman
  • 23Beard
  • 11Kanu
  • 9Kabamba
  • 14Pritchard
  • 27Diarra
  • 28Woods
  • 30Smith
  • 33De Havilland

Substitutes

  • 5Armstrong
  • 7Hall
  • 16Flanagan
  • 20Moyo
  • 31Azaze
Referee:
Aaron Jackson

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County31228176284874
2Wrexham29225275255071
3Woking30176753302357
4Barnet28165755431253
5Chesterfield28164852361652
6Southend28128838251344
7Boreham Wood28111073427743
8Dag & Red29126114447-342
9Bromley29101184237541
10Eastleigh29125123636041
11Wealdstone29118103541-641
12Solihull Moors30116134544139
13Aldershot31114164249-737
14Altrincham2999114152-1136
15Halifax29105142637-1135
16Maidenhead United3096153344-1133
17Yeovil2861482528-332
18York3088143539-432
19Oldham2887133744-731
20Dorking2986154469-2530
21Gateshead28610123545-1028
22Torquay2968153252-2026
23Scunthorpe3058173559-2423
24Maidstone United3157193568-3322
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC