Match ends, MK Dons 0, Leicester City 3.
Leicester strolled past MK Dons to reach the Carabao Cup quarter-finals in their first game after the World Cup.
Youri Tielemans and Ayoze Perez gave the Foxes a two-goal cushion by the break before Jamie Vardy added another.
Chances were sporadic for the hosts at Stadium MK and they did not make the most of their few opportunities.
Premier League Leicester were a step above and their sharpness in the final third was too much for the League One side to handle.
Line-ups
MK Dons
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Cumming
- 4TuckerSubstituted forLawrenceat 45'minutes
- 5O'Hora
- 33Jules
- 2WatsonSubstituted forHollandat 61'minutes
- 6McEachranSubstituted forSmithat 61'minutes
- 28Devoy
- 21Harvie
- 16GrantSubstituted forBarryat 74'minutes
- 10EisaSubstituted forDennisat 78'minutes
- 9Grigg
Substitutes
- 7Smith
- 8Robson
- 11Holland
- 12Oyegoke
- 17Kemp
- 19Barry
- 22Lawrence
- 23Ravizzoli
- 30Dennis
Leicester
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Ward
- 27CastagneSubstituted forAlbrightonat 79'minutes
- 18Amartey
- 3Faes
- 33ThomasSubstituted forMcAteerat 86'minutes
- 8Tielemans
- 42Soumaré
- 26Praet
- 17PérezSubstituted forIheanachoat 67'minutes
- 7BarnesSubstituted forAlvesat 79'minutes
- 9VardySubstituted forDakaat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Albrighton
- 14Iheanacho
- 20Daka
- 23Vestergaard
- 24Mendy
- 25Ndidi
- 31Iversen
- 47McAteer
- 57Alves
- Referee:
- Andre Marriner
- Attendance:
- 15,495
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home27%
- Away73%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away8
- Corners
- Home1
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, MK Dons 0, Leicester City 3.
Post update
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Zak Jules.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by William Alves.
Post update
Foul by Patson Daka (Leicester City).
Post update
Warren O'Hora (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Kasey McAteer replaces Luke Thomas.
Post update
Attempt missed. Marc Albrighton (Leicester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Kelechi Iheanacho.
Post update
Foul by Dennis Praet (Leicester City).
Post update
Daniel Harvie (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Patson Daka (Leicester City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Youri Tielemans with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Zak Jules.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. William Alves replaces Harvey Barnes.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Marc Albrighton replaces Timothy Castagne.
Substitution
Substitution, MK Dons. Matthew Dennis replaces Mohamed Eisa.
Post update
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Henry Lawrence.
Substitution
Substitution, MK Dons. Louie Barry replaces Conor Grant.
Post update
Foul by Boubakary Soumaré (Leicester City).
Post update
Matt Smith (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Harvey Barnes (Leicester City).
