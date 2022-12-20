Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Leicester have now reached the quarters in four of their last five League Cup campaigns

Leicester strolled past MK Dons to reach the Carabao Cup quarter-finals in their first game after the World Cup.

Youri Tielemans and Ayoze Perez gave the Foxes a two-goal cushion by the break before Jamie Vardy added another.

Chances were sporadic for the hosts at Stadium MK and they did not make the most of their few opportunities.

Premier League Leicester were a step above and their sharpness in the final third was too much for the League One side to handle.

More to follow.