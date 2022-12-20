Close menu
EFL Cup - Fourth Round
MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons0LeicesterLeicester City3

MK Dons 0-3 Leicester: Foxes ease into quarter-finals

comments16

Leicester celebrate scoring
Leicester have now reached the quarters in four of their last five League Cup campaigns

Leicester strolled past MK Dons to reach the Carabao Cup quarter-finals in their first game after the World Cup.

Youri Tielemans and Ayoze Perez gave the Foxes a two-goal cushion by the break before Jamie Vardy added another.

Chances were sporadic for the hosts at Stadium MK and they did not make the most of their few opportunities.

Premier League Leicester were a step above and their sharpness in the final third was too much for the League One side to handle.

More to follow.

Line-ups

MK Dons

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Cumming
  • 4TuckerSubstituted forLawrenceat 45'minutes
  • 5O'Hora
  • 33Jules
  • 2WatsonSubstituted forHollandat 61'minutes
  • 6McEachranSubstituted forSmithat 61'minutes
  • 28Devoy
  • 21Harvie
  • 16GrantSubstituted forBarryat 74'minutes
  • 10EisaSubstituted forDennisat 78'minutes
  • 9Grigg

Substitutes

  • 7Smith
  • 8Robson
  • 11Holland
  • 12Oyegoke
  • 17Kemp
  • 19Barry
  • 22Lawrence
  • 23Ravizzoli
  • 30Dennis

Leicester

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Ward
  • 27CastagneSubstituted forAlbrightonat 79'minutes
  • 18Amartey
  • 3Faes
  • 33ThomasSubstituted forMcAteerat 86'minutes
  • 8Tielemans
  • 42Soumaré
  • 26Praet
  • 17PérezSubstituted forIheanachoat 67'minutes
  • 7BarnesSubstituted forAlvesat 79'minutes
  • 9VardySubstituted forDakaat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Albrighton
  • 14Iheanacho
  • 20Daka
  • 23Vestergaard
  • 24Mendy
  • 25Ndidi
  • 31Iversen
  • 47McAteer
  • 57Alves
Referee:
Andre Marriner
Attendance:
15,495

Match Stats

Home TeamMK DonsAway TeamLeicester
Possession
Home27%
Away73%
Shots
Home4
Away18
Shots on Target
Home0
Away8
Corners
Home1
Away11
Fouls
Home5
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, MK Dons 0, Leicester City 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, MK Dons 0, Leicester City 3.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Zak Jules.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by William Alves.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Patson Daka (Leicester City).

  6. Post update

    Warren O'Hora (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City. Kasey McAteer replaces Luke Thomas.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marc Albrighton (Leicester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Kelechi Iheanacho.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Dennis Praet (Leicester City).

  10. Post update

    Daniel Harvie (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Patson Daka (Leicester City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Youri Tielemans with a cross following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Zak Jules.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City. William Alves replaces Harvey Barnes.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City. Marc Albrighton replaces Timothy Castagne.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, MK Dons. Matthew Dennis replaces Mohamed Eisa.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Henry Lawrence.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, MK Dons. Louie Barry replaces Conor Grant.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Boubakary Soumaré (Leicester City).

  19. Post update

    Matt Smith (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Harvey Barnes (Leicester City).

