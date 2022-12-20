Milton Keynes Dons v Leicester City

First Half ends, MK Dons 0, Leicester City 2.
Line-ups
MK Dons
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Cumming
- 4Tucker
- 5O'Hora
- 33Jules
- 2Watson
- 6McEachran
- 28Devoy
- 21Harvie
- 16Grant
- 10Eisa
- 9Grigg
Substitutes
- 7Smith
- 8Robson
- 11Holland
- 12Oyegoke
- 17Kemp
- 19Barry
- 22Lawrence
- 23Ravizzoli
- 30Dennis
Leicester
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Ward
- 27Castagne
- 18Amartey
- 3Faes
- 33Thomas
- 8Tielemans
- 42Soumaré
- 26Praet
- 17Pérez
- 7Barnes
- 9Vardy
Substitutes
- 11Albrighton
- 14Iheanacho
- 20Daka
- 23Vestergaard
- 24Mendy
- 25Ndidi
- 31Iversen
- 49McAteer
- 77Alves
- Referee:
- Andre Marriner
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home28%
- Away72%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mohamed Eisa (MK Dons) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mohamed Eisa (MK Dons) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tennai Watson (MK Dons) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Conor Grant.
Post update
Attempt saved. Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luke Thomas.
Post update
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Tennai Watson.
Post update
Hand ball by Mohamed Eisa (MK Dons).
Post update
Attempt saved. Dennis Praet (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Harvey Barnes with a cross.
Post update
Hand ball by Mohamed Eisa (MK Dons).
Post update
Boubakary Soumaré (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Josh McEachran (MK Dons).
Post update
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Timothy Castagne.
Post update
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Tennai Watson.
Post update
Offside, Leicester City. Dennis Praet tries a through ball, but Jamie Vardy is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Jack Tucker.
Goal!
Goal! MK Dons 0, Leicester City 2. Ayoze Pérez (Leicester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luke Thomas.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie Vardy.
Post update
Attempt missed. Zak Jules (MK Dons) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Josh McEachran following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Boubakary Soumaré (Leicester City).
Post update
Conor Grant (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.