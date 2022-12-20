Close menu
EFL Cup - Fourth Round
MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons0LeicesterLeicester City2

Milton Keynes Dons v Leicester City

Line-ups

MK Dons

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Cumming
  • 4Tucker
  • 5O'Hora
  • 33Jules
  • 2Watson
  • 6McEachran
  • 28Devoy
  • 21Harvie
  • 16Grant
  • 10Eisa
  • 9Grigg

Substitutes

  • 7Smith
  • 8Robson
  • 11Holland
  • 12Oyegoke
  • 17Kemp
  • 19Barry
  • 22Lawrence
  • 23Ravizzoli
  • 30Dennis

Leicester

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Ward
  • 27Castagne
  • 18Amartey
  • 3Faes
  • 33Thomas
  • 8Tielemans
  • 42Soumaré
  • 26Praet
  • 17Pérez
  • 7Barnes
  • 9Vardy

Substitutes

  • 11Albrighton
  • 14Iheanacho
  • 20Daka
  • 23Vestergaard
  • 24Mendy
  • 25Ndidi
  • 31Iversen
  • 49McAteer
  • 77Alves
Referee:
Andre Marriner

Match Stats

Home TeamMK DonsAway TeamLeicester
Possession
Home28%
Away72%
Shots
Home4
Away9
Shots on Target
Home0
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away5
Fouls
Home4
Away3

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, MK Dons 0, Leicester City 2.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mohamed Eisa (MK Dons) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mohamed Eisa (MK Dons) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tennai Watson (MK Dons) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Conor Grant.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luke Thomas.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Tennai Watson.

  7. Post update

    Hand ball by Mohamed Eisa (MK Dons).

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dennis Praet (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Harvey Barnes with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Hand ball by Mohamed Eisa (MK Dons).

  10. Post update

    Boubakary Soumaré (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Josh McEachran (MK Dons).

  12. Post update

    Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Timothy Castagne.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Tennai Watson.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Leicester City. Dennis Praet tries a through ball, but Jamie Vardy is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Jack Tucker.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! MK Dons 0, Leicester City 2. Ayoze Pérez (Leicester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luke Thomas.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie Vardy.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Zak Jules (MK Dons) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Josh McEachran following a set piece situation.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Boubakary Soumaré (Leicester City).

  20. Post update

    Conor Grant (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

