Close menu
EFL Cup - Fourth Round
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers2GillinghamGillingham0

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 Gillingham: Julen Lopetegui gets off to winning start as Wolves manager

By Emma SmithBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section League Cupcomments56

Ruben Neves
Ruben Neves started for Wolves after returning from World Cup duty with Portugal

Julen Lopetegui got off to a winning start as Wolves manager as they edged into the Carabao Cup quarter-finals at the expense of Gillingham.

The Premier League strugglers finally found the breakthrough on 77 minutes through a Raul Jimenez penalty after Hwang Hee-chan was fouled.

Rayan Ait-Nouri then secured the win in stoppage time following a breakaway.

Gillingham, bottom of League Two, were spirited but eventually outgunned by their hosts.

Former Real Madrid and Spain manager Lopetegui's first game in charge of Wolves had been a long time coming, after he replaced the sacked Bruno Lage in November.

If he is to lift Wolves off the foot of the Premier League, the 56-year-old has one major issue to solve - scoring goals.

His team have scored just eight in the league this season, and struggled to break down Gillingham for long periods despite having the bulk of shots and possession.

Ruben Neves came closest for Wolves in the first half, striking a 35th-minute free-kick just wide before hitting the post with a 20-yard effort just before half-time as Lopetegui grew visibly frustrated on the sidelines.

He had started Diego Costa, who was a key figure in Lopetegui's Spain side which qualified for the 2018 World Cup, but the ex-Chelsea forward is still waiting for his first Wolves goal.

Instead it was Jimenez, freshly returned from World Cup duty with Mexico, who broke the deadlock in the 77th minute after Hwang - himself involved having reached the last 16 in Qatar with South Korea - was brought down following a corner.

Jimenez calmly sent Gills keeper Jake Turner the wrong way for his first goal since August 23, 119 days ago, when the 31-year-old scored against Preston in the EFL Cup second round.

Wolves' victory was secured in stoppage time when Ait-Nouri finished a slick breakaway, but Lopetegui was visibly unimpressed with his side's performance and went straight down the tunnel at the final whistle.

The Molineux club are set to sign striker Matheus Cunha from Atletico Madrid - for Lopetegui, the prospect of more goals cannot be realised soon enough.

For Gillingham, their attention will return to trying to extend their 72-year spell as a league club.

They have only won two of their 20 games in League Two, are winless since 1 October and with just six league goals, they are the only English league side with fewer goals than Wolves.

Neil Harris' side looked as though they could hold out for penalties having offered little in regular play, after dumping out Premier League Brentford via spot-kicks in the third round.

However Jimenez and co ensured that would not be the case, although Gillingham could still cause another cup upset when they play Leicester City in the FA Cup third round next month.

Line-ups

Wolves

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1
  • 22Nélson Semedo
  • 4Collins
  • 23Kilman
  • 64Bueno
  • 59HodgeSubstituted forTraoréat 45'minutes
  • 8Neves
  • 28João MoutinhoSubstituted forHwang Hee-chanat 61'minutes
  • 17Gonçalo GuedesSubstituted forNunesat 61'minutes
  • 29Diego CostaSubstituted forAït-Nouriat 81'minutes
  • 10PodenceSubstituted forJiménezat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Aït-Nouri
  • 9Jiménez
  • 11Hwang Hee-chan
  • 13Sarkic
  • 24Gomes
  • 25Ronan
  • 27Nunes
  • 37Traoré
  • 81Lembikisa

Gillingham

Formation 5-4-1

  • 25Turner
  • 2Alexander
  • 4Wright
  • 5Ehmer
  • 23Baggott
  • 3Tutonda
  • 16JefferiesSubstituted forMacDonaldat 73'minutes
  • 6WilliamsSubstituted forLeeat 74'minutes
  • 8O'KeefeSubstituted forReevesat 74'minutes
  • 21Adelakun
  • 9MandronSubstituted forKashketat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7MacDonald
  • 10Lee
  • 11Reeves
  • 24Kashket
  • 33Holtam
Referee:
Michael Salisbury
Attendance:
26,943

Match Stats

Home TeamWolvesAway TeamGillingham
Possession
Home80%
Away20%
Shots
Home25
Away5
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home8
Away2
Fouls
Home10
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Gillingham 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Gillingham 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a fast break.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Rayan Aït-Nouri (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  5. Post update

    Will Wright (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Gillingham 0. Rayan Aït-Nouri (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hwang Hee-Chan.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Scott Kashket (Gillingham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ben Reeves with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  9. Post update

    Ben Reeves (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ben Reeves (Gillingham) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the bottom left corner.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  12. Post update

    Olly Lee (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Olly Lee (Gillingham).

  15. Post update

    Foul by Nathan Collins (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  16. Post update

    Scott Kashket (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  18. Post update

    Hakeeb Adelakun (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Rayan Aït-Nouri replaces Diego Costa.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Will Wright.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

56 comments

  • Comment posted by jeremy wallington, today at 23:10

    As a lifelong, long suffering Gillingham fan I'm just taking a break from the street party we are having to celebrate the shot on target!! Good luck to Wolves in the Cup and in the league

    • Reply posted by Dave, today at 23:18

      Dave replied:
      It's been similar for us in the Prem. Good luck with the rest of the season - once went in your away end in a game at Chesterfield when I was 'ground bagging' as a student in 89/90. Lost 3-1 but a good atmosphere with the 50-odd loyal traveling fans!

  • Comment posted by 2miners, today at 23:01

    Pity you couldn’t do it when it mattered Vamos Mexico!

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 23:10

      SD replied:
      Shush you non ce

  • Comment posted by PRETTY VACANT, today at 23:00

    "Mighty oaks from little acorns grow". And after Julen saves us from relegation that is where we are heading. First signing already in the pipeline. More to follow. Don't get me wrong tonight wasn't pretty but we won. Full stop. Two wins on the way to wembley and Fat Frank dumped in the dirt on Boxing Day. OODCL.

  • Comment posted by Apollo 11, today at 22:57

    Super wolves..we're gonna win the cup! Nice to see Raul back on the scoresheet .

  • Comment posted by LukeWolvesFanWW7, today at 22:49

    Some similar stories in this game to our season so far. We all know Julen has a lot of work to do to put this right but starting with a positive result is a bonus and I am sure we would all have taken this result start of the evening. Into the next round we go and hopefully beyond, if a good cup run can also help league form then let's go for it.

  • Comment posted by pete, today at 22:39

    nothing to be proud of here guys

  • Comment posted by The Faux Outrage Inspector Returns, today at 22:32

    I do love faux outrage but I love faux optimism even more. You scraped past the team at the bottom of the football league with a team and bench packed with internationals and then you crow on HYS about the number you did on them. Reality check, you are at the bottom of the league for a reason and it is not for lack of funds, but the players lack of desire and more interested in social media.

    • Reply posted by Wandering Wolf, today at 22:38

      Wandering Wolf replied:
      Funny i guess your side didnt play and your still suffering from wind from your bottle. Its wasn't pretty and it wasn't good. and we need work. But FAKE is FAKE, and your more Plastic than the club you support. Crawl along winding time.

  • Comment posted by Donfitzg, today at 22:27

    Lads..... it's Gillingham....

    • Reply posted by Wandering Wolf, today at 22:39

      Wandering Wolf replied:
      that beat Brentford by parking the entire fleet of buses. and the depot and didn't venture out to play. and would explain why like us they are Bottom of there league

  • Comment posted by Fat Bloke Wolfie, today at 22:22

    Not very convincing guys, we should have been peppering the Gills goal but a combination of poor crosses & finishing means an easy win wasn't possible.
    We don't just need finishers we need creaters, quality in the box!?
    Gonna struggle to climb off the bottom unless we buy well in january!
    COYW

  • Comment posted by dont do it Stanley, today at 22:21

    You cannot polish a turd

    • Reply posted by stealth, today at 22:36

      stealth replied:
      But you can roll it in glitter

  • Comment posted by Wandering Wolf, today at 22:19

    That was Called a Hard Watch, and the kind of Cold Tuesday Night game we used to lose. Gillingham plan was to sit and wait for the Bus Home i think. No Hiding Wolves January Sales need to bear great fruit. or we are going down

  • Comment posted by Billy BB, today at 22:18

    Two poor sides both heading out of thier respective leagues.

    • Reply posted by tony, today at 22:21

      tony replied:
      Should it not be Billy BS

  • Comment posted by craigneo, today at 22:07

    This league cup is bigger than the world cup just a piece of cheap gold.

  • Comment posted by Ed, today at 22:01

    Last 8… every game is a final. Just beat what’s in front of us, cant do more than that. COYW

    • Reply posted by Dave, today at 23:28

      Dave replied:
      Nose to the grindstone. Head down. Chin up. Pull your socks up. Knuckle down and give 110%.

  • Comment posted by Wulfrunian, today at 21:59

    I am glad Wolves won, however, this match clearly showed two teams fighting relegation.

  • Comment posted by Follow The Gills, today at 21:56

    Well our players were a bit tired after the World Cup - we did try.......

    • Reply posted by Wandering Wolf, today at 22:16

      Wandering Wolf replied:
      Think that Parking the Bus, just went to a new level

  • Comment posted by Nige, today at 21:54

    Too many of those players just don't care. Costa is like playing with 10 men. passenger.. Half that team need replacing and soon. Lopetegui has his work cut out. Fair play for Gillingham they stuck to their game plan and it almost paid off.

    • Reply posted by DancesWithWolves, today at 22:21

      DancesWithWolves replied:
      Half that team need replacing? Lopetegui has targeted six new players in January, so that’s half a new team.

  • Comment posted by PJB, today at 21:51

    Wow - beat the 92nd team in the league in a late flurry.
    8 full internationals in the starting XI and 6 on the bench.

    Good luck Julen because something seriously not right at Molineux so very wise to make sure you have an escape clause "in the unlikely event of relegation".

    COYW

    • Reply posted by Bilbo, today at 22:30

      Bilbo replied:
      Calm down it’s basically a glorified friendly at this stage with players having been away for so long

  • Comment posted by Landlova, today at 21:48

    Well a positive start under Lopetegui. Thought a few more goals would have been forthcoming against lowly Gillingham

    • Reply posted by Follow The Gills, today at 21:49

      Follow The Gills replied:
      Positive? Jake Turner wasn't exactly breaking a sweat.

  • Comment posted by So dew, today at 21:47

    No disrespect Gill’s, but I wouldn’t have expected a different outcome.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport