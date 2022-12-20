Close menu
EFL Cup - Fourth Round
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers0GillinghamGillingham0

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Gillingham

League Cup

Line-ups

Wolves

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1
  • 22Nélson Semedo
  • 4Collins
  • 23Kilman
  • 64Bueno
  • 59Hodge
  • 8Neves
  • 28João Moutinho
  • 17Gonçalo Guedes
  • 29Diego Costa
  • 10Podence

Substitutes

  • 3Aït-Nouri
  • 9Jiménez
  • 11Hwang Hee-chan
  • 13Sarkic
  • 24Gomes
  • 25Ronan
  • 27Nunes
  • 37Traoré
  • 81Lembikisa

Gillingham

Formation 5-4-1

  • 25Turner
  • 2Alexander
  • 4Wright
  • 5Ehmer
  • 23Baggott
  • 3Tutonda
  • 16Jefferies
  • 6Williams
  • 8O'Keefe
  • 21Adelakun
  • 9Mandron

Substitutes

  • 7MacDonald
  • 10Lee
  • 11Reeves
  • 24Kashket
  • 33Holtam
Referee:
Michael Salisbury

Match Stats

Home TeamWolvesAway TeamGillingham
Possession
Home81%
Away19%
Shots
Home13
Away3
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away5

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Gillingham 0.

  2. Post update

    Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Gonçalo Guedes following a corner.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Stuart O'Keefe.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Gonçalo Guedes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by João Moutinho.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hakeeb Adelakun (Gillingham) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Shaun Williams.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Gonçalo Guedes (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  7. Post update

    Will Wright (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joseph Hodge (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Gonçalo Guedes with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gonçalo Guedes.

  10. Post update

    Maximilian Kilman (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Dom Jefferies (Gillingham).

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Diego Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nélson Semedo.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joseph Hodge (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

  16. Post update

    João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Mikael Mandron (Gillingham).

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Cheye Alexander (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stuart O'Keefe.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hakeeb Adelakun (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Nélson Semedo.

