Wolverhampton Wanderers v Gillingham

First Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Gillingham 0.
Line-ups
Wolves
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Sá
- 22Nélson Semedo
- 4Collins
- 23Kilman
- 64Bueno
- 59Hodge
- 8Neves
- 28João Moutinho
- 17Gonçalo Guedes
- 29Diego Costa
- 10Podence
Substitutes
- 3Aït-Nouri
- 9Jiménez
- 11Hwang Hee-chan
- 13Sarkic
- 24Gomes
- 25Ronan
- 27Nunes
- 37Traoré
- 81Lembikisa
Gillingham
Formation 5-4-1
- 25Turner
- 2Alexander
- 4Wright
- 5Ehmer
- 23Baggott
- 3Tutonda
- 16Jefferies
- 6Williams
- 8O'Keefe
- 21Adelakun
- 9Mandron
Substitutes
- 7MacDonald
- 10Lee
- 11Reeves
- 24Kashket
- 33Holtam
- Referee:
- Michael Salisbury
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home81%
- Away19%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away5
Live Text
Half Time
Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Gonçalo Guedes following a corner.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Stuart O'Keefe.
Attempt blocked. Gonçalo Guedes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by João Moutinho.
Attempt missed. Hakeeb Adelakun (Gillingham) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Shaun Williams.
Foul by Gonçalo Guedes (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Will Wright (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Joseph Hodge (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Gonçalo Guedes with a cross.
Attempt saved. Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gonçalo Guedes.
Maximilian Kilman (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dom Jefferies (Gillingham).
Attempt saved. Diego Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nélson Semedo.
Attempt blocked. Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Joseph Hodge (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mikael Mandron (Gillingham).
Attempt blocked. Cheye Alexander (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stuart O'Keefe.
Attempt missed. Hakeeb Adelakun (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Nélson Semedo.