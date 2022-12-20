Close menu
EFL Cup - Fourth Round
SouthamptonSouthampton19:45Lincoln CityLincoln City
Venue: St. Mary's Stadium, England

Southampton v Lincoln City

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Line-ups

Southampton

Formation 5-3-2

  • 31Bazunu
  • 2Walker-Peters
  • 37Bella-Kotchap
  • 4Lyanco
  • 22Salisu
  • 15Perraud
  • 24Elyounoussi
  • 8Ward-Prowse
  • 3Maitland-Niles
  • 9A Armstrong
  • 10Adams

Substitutes

  • 1McCarthy
  • 6Caleta-Car
  • 7Aribo
  • 17S Armstrong
  • 18Mara
  • 19Djenepo
  • 23Edozie
  • 27Diallo
  • 32Walcott

Lincoln City

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Rushworth
  • 16Walsh
  • 5Jackson
  • 15O'Connor
  • 2Poole
  • 26Virtue
  • 6Sanders
  • 24Roughan
  • 7Vernam
  • 18House
  • 19Mândroiu

Substitutes

  • 8Oakley-Boothe
  • 9Hopper
  • 10Bishop
  • 14Garrick
  • 17Robson
  • 21Sørensen
  • 22Eyoma
  • 29Wright
Referee:
Jarred Gillett

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 20th December 2022

Top Stories