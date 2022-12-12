Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Holders Chelsea have been drawn at home to newly promoted Liverpool in the fourth round of the Women's FA Cup.

Fellow Women's Super League side Aston Villa will aim to avoid an upset as they host lower-league opposition - either Solihull Moors or AFC Fylde.

Cardiff City will visit either Burnley or Norwich City while fellow fourth-tier side Hashtag United are away to Championship side Coventry United.

Just five games are certain as Sunday saw only seven third-round ties played.

The remaining 13 ties were postponed because of the weather, with most rearranged for this Sunday, 18 December.

The 12 WSL clubs enter the competition in the fourth round, which will be played on the weekend of 28-29 January.

Chelsea beat Manchester City 3-2 in last season's final to win the competition for a fourth time - and the second year running - before adding the WSL title.

The Double winners will face top-flight opposition for a place in this season's last 16, just a week after also hosting Liverpool in the WSL, which will be shown live on the BBC.

Record 14-time winners Arsenal will be at home to the winners of Leeds United v Stoke City, while Manchester City host Sheffield United or Nottingham Forest.

Manchester United are away to Blackburn Rovers or Sunderland, while Championship side London City Lionesses will make the short trip to Tottenham Hotspur if they get past Portsmouth.

Fourth-round draw in full

Arsenal v Leeds United/Stoke City

Aston Villa v Solihull Moors/AFC Fylde

Bristol City v Oxford United

Burnley/Norwich City v Cardiff City

Chelsea v Liverpool

Coventry United v Hashtag United

Everton v Birmingham City/Huddersfield Town

Ipswich Town v Lewes/London Bees

Leicester City v Reading

Liverpool Feds/West Bromwich Albion v Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester City v Sheffield United/Nottingham Forest

Blackburn Rovers/Sunderland v Manchester United

Peterborough United/Durham v Crystal Palace/Watford

Tottenham Hotspur v London City Lionesses/Portsmouth

AFC Wimbledon/Gillingham v Charlton Athletic/MK Dons

Wolves v West Ham