Forest Green Rovers' on-loan defender Christian Marques has returned to parent club Wolves after suffering a "long-term injury".

The 19-year-old joined the League One side on transfer deadline day in September.

He made 13 appearances for Forest Green and last played in their 1-1 draw with Oxford last month.