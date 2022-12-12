Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Alistair Johnston is the latest international right-back in Celtic's squad

New Celtic signing Alistair Johnston believes his place in the team must "be earned" amid fierce competition for the right-back role.

Canada's Johnston is one of three international right-backs available to manager Ange Postecoglou.

Josip Juranovic and Anthony Ralston have shared the role over the past 18 months.

"I'm just here to fight for my place and hopefully earn some minutes," said Johnston, 24.

"Nothing's going to be given, everything's going to be earned. We're trying to play a certain way.

"They want to bring in some young talented players that have an edge to them. I think I fit that mould but the other two right-backs do as well.

"I'm someone that just loves to defend. Love to defend, live for it."

Johnston came up against Juranovic at the World Cup and the latter is likely to feature for Croatia in Tuesday's semi-final with Argentina.

"I did actually talk to him a little bit after," said Johnston. "Just said hello and he was really good about coming out of his way to make sure he came and found me even after a big 4-1 win for them.

"He's a great player. He was one of the best players on the pitch and he's been showing that all World Cup.

"It's no joke the Celtic fans nearly broke my phone. Just the outpouring of love has been pretty crazy. That doubled up with being in a World Cup at the same time was a really just crazy time in my life. Super excited to get here. Everyone's been so warm and welcoming. It's been a pretty unique and special welcome, I'd say.

"It was a match made in heaven for me. When Celtic came calling for me, it was a pretty easy decision."