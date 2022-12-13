Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Vivianne Miedema has urged players not to be "ashamed" to take a break after returning from a leave of absence.

Arsenal granted the forward, 26, time off to "rest and recharge" and she missed the Netherlands' November friendlies with Costa Rica and Denmark.

Miedema is the Women's Super League's all-time top scorer with 74 and her country's record goalscorer with 95.

"We're always expected to go, go, go," Miedema told the BBC's Behind the Goals podcast.

"A lot of players probably don't feel the freedom to say, 'okay, I do need a break'. I've been in a fortunate position to ask for it, to feel confident enough to ask for it, which looking back I should have done way earlier.

"If it's not possible to deliver what you need to do at that moment, please take a break or please work with someone on it. Speak about it and don't feel ashamed. Just take your time and it will come back at one point."

The striker, who has scored seven times for Arsenal this season, helped her country win Euro 2017.

However, she suffered with Covid during this year's defence of the title in England, with the host nation going on to win the trophy.

"I ended up being sick in my bed for 10 days," she explained. "I just felt really burned out. I didn't feel like I could reach my level.

"Sometimes, if it becomes too much the best thing you can do is reset. I'm obviously happy that I've had the chance to do so through Arsenal, through the national team as well."