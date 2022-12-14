Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Argentina's Lionel Mbappe France's Kylian Mbappe and Argentina's Lionel Messi lead the way in the race for the Golden Boot at the 2022 World Cup.

Both players have scored five goals so far in Qatar and have one more chance to improve their tallies when they meet in Sunday's final (15:00 GMT).

However, Mbappe's team-mate Olivier Giroud and Messi's compatriot Julian Alvarez are just one goal behind in the race to finish the tournament as top goalscorer and collect one of football's most coveted individual prizes.

But can you name the 15 previous winners from 1966 onwards? You have four minutes. Good luck!

