Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Jordan Smith's save against Ipswich has since been produced as art work and t-shirt prints

That save. One moment - summed up in two words in club folklore - defines Jordan Smith's 20 years at Nottingham Forest, his cult status among Reds fans and the part he played in getting the Tricky Trees back to the Premier League.

"It's the save that will haunt me forever for all the right reasons. There is no getting away from it," 28-year-old Smith told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"It will probably always be the highlight of my career."

It was the final day of the 2016-17 Championship season and Forest needed a convincing win against Ipswich Town to preserve their status in England's second tier.

At the time, Evangelos Marinakis - the owner of Greek champions Olympiakos - was in talks with the unpopular Fawaz Al Hasawi about buying the club.

The stakes were high - the future of the two-time European Cup winners was on the line.

With results going against Forest early on, and the trap door to League One seemingly creaking open, Smith acrobatically tipped a deflected Dominic Samuel shot on to the crossbar.

Forest went on to win the game 3-0, avoided relegation on goal difference and were then sold in the summer to Marinakis, who became the owner to bankroll them to the top tier five years later.

The image of Smith thrusting his arm out, his back arched and at full stretch, is one that is immortalised in art work and printed on commemorative shirts.

'Time stood still'

For a player that didn't feature once for the club in their historic promotion-winning season last term, his part in ending the club's 23-year Premier League exile is undeniable.

"I just remember the City Ground falling silent, as if time stood still," Smith says of the moment he made the save.

"I remember hearing the clang of the bar and the applause and roar that came after. I was more thankful than anything to be honest because it was a critical point of the game.

"It was a catalyst for the game and what we have gone on to achieve. I'm happy I kept it out and how big that moment proved to be."

Neither the save, nor the takeover, signalled an immediate reawakening of a former English giant. That was still a few more years in the making.

The following season saw Smith hold down the number one spot for the first half of the season. It was, and remains, the longest run in the first team he has had.

Smith was on the bench just three times in the league last term, watched their play-off final win at Wembley against Huddersfield from the stands, and is this season third-choice keeper behind England international Dean Henderson and Wales' Wayne Hennessey.

"My role has changed through the seasons, there have been ups and downs and I've dealt with them," Smith said.

"With Dean Henderson and Wayne Hennessey here, I have a great opportunity to work with two of the best around.

"In my role, I always have to be ready. I take it seriously.

"Steve Cooper hammers home the point to us, he uses the phrase 'it will take everyone to be successful'. I know I'm one suspension or injury away from being on the bench."

'Premier League box to tick off'

Since first signing for Forest at the age of seven, Smith says he has "done it all" at Forest - from starring in youth teams, working as a ball boy, back-up keeper and first-choice shot-stopper.

He has been there for relegations, watched the Reds toil in League One and celebrated wildly with team-mates on the Wembley pitch when they gained promotion last season.

"A few of us have been here a long time, we are fans, we have gone through it all - the upward turns and the low points, which Nottingham Forest fans are all too familiar with," Smith said.

"I've seen it all, done it all and lived it all.

"I've played for Forest in the Championship, FA Cup, League Cup, gone out on loan, played in the reserves and then the under-21s.

"I am missing the Premier League and from a selfish point of view I'd like to tick that box.

"If that days comes, if I'm needed, then I will absolutely be ready to do the job to best of my ability."