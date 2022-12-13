Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Diaz, a £37.5m signing from Porto in January, has scored four goals in 11 games in all competitions for Liverpool this season

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz is expected to be out for about three months following knee surgery.

Diaz, 25, recently returned to training after suffering a knee injury in the 3-2 defeat by Arsenal in October.

The Colombia international experienced discomfort in the same area during Liverpool's current training camp in Dubai.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said earlier this week that Diaz's injury was "a proper smash in the face".

"It's clear it's a big disappointment for all of us, for him as well," he said.

"It was a non-situation in training - honestly, nothing - [but he] felt something. He didn't feel a lot next day but we wanted to be really cautious and said, 'Let's have a look'."

Liverpool are sixth in the Premier League. They face Manchester City in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on 22 December and resume their league campaign against Aston Villa on 26 December.