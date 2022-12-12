Last updated on .From the section Northampton

Josh Harrop scored at Old Trafford in his only game for Jose Mourinho's Manchester United

Northampton Town have signed former Manchester United and Preston midfielder Josh Harrop.

The 26-year-old has agreed a "short-term" deal at Sixfields, having been released by North End in the summer.

Harrop scored in his only senior appearance for United, a 2-0 Premier League win over Crystal Palace in 2017.

He moved to Preston the following month for an undisclosed fee and also had loan spells at Ipswich and Fleetwood during his time at Deepdale.

Harrop has been training with the Cobblers for the past few weeks and could be in contention for his debut in Saturday's home game against Carlisle.

Jon Brady's side are third in League Two, having lost to Mansfield Town in last season's play-offs.

Josh Harrop's most recent EFL appearance was for Fleetwood, against Sheffield Wednesday in April

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.