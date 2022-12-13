Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Former Hibs defender Josh Doig is being lined up by Inter Milan for a shock January transfer just months after he made the move to Verona in Serie A. (Football Scotland) external-link

New Celtic arrival Alistair Johnston reveals he only needed 10 minutes with Callum McGregor to know he'd "go to war" with the club captain. (Scottish Sun) external-link

South Korea striker Cho Gue-sung, linked with Celtic, has revealed he will decide which European team to join after weighing up who will give him guaranteed game time. (Herald) external-link

A switch to St Mirren and a possible reunion with old team-mate Scott Brown at Fleetwood Town are options for midfielder Scott Robertson, 21, who won't be offered a new Celtic deal this summer. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic and Rangers are better transfer options than English Championship moves for Hibs defender Ryan Porteous, says Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray, who left Easter Road for Ibrox in 2005. (Football Scotland) external-link

Former Scotland forward Charlie Nicholas expects Malik Tillman to improve under Michael Beale at Rangers but doesn't see the value in making his loan from Bayern Munich permanent if it would cost a fee in the region of £6m. (Express, print edition)

Former Hearts manager Ian Cathro, 36, currently coaching in Saudi Arabia, expects to spend the "vast majority" of his career as a head coach. (Scotsman) external-link