It's back to Scottish Premiership business after a month-long break for the World Cup and we can't wait.

Rangers have already picked up three points by beating Hibernian but Motherwell v St Mirren didn't get out of the starting blocks following the wintry weather.

But there are still four games to warm Scottish football fans' cockles.

Game of the weekend: Aberdeen v Celtic

While there may already be a sizeable gap between leaders Celtic and third-placed Aberdeen, just three points separates them in the home form table.

The Dons have won six from seven on home soil but this is their biggest test yet, given the champions have taken maximum points from all bar one of their 15 outings.

Celtic are unbeaten in their last 12 league visits to Pittodrie, winning 10 of those, since February 2016 under Ronny Deila.

Jim Goodwin overhauled the Aberdeen squad during the summer and the goals have been flowing in the north east, matching the Old Firm with 22 scored in front of their own fans. There have been defensive improvements too, with just one goal conceded in their past three home wins against Hearts, Hibs and Dundee United.

Celtic weren't firing on all cylinders in November, but they got the job done with late goals to beat Dundee United and Motherwell before coming from behind to edge out Ross County.

Goodwin came in for criticism as his team were steamrollered at Ibrox in late October yet spoke defiantly about not ever wanting to be negative in his approach.

The Dons can ill-afford to be so open against the league's top-scorers but will be eager for a statement result on Saturday and that should make for a cracking contest.

Player to watch: Daniel Armstrong (Kilmarnock)

Armstrong scored the only goal from the penalty spot as Kilmarnock beat Hibs just before the break

Daniel Armstrong's five league goals this season have been worth nine points to Kilmarnock, the most of any player for any side in the Scottish Premiership.

Kilmarnock have picked up just one point from eight away league games this season, but have an outstanding recent record at Tynecastle, winning each of their last four top-flight visits to Gorgie and bundling Hearts out of the League Cup in the summer.

The Ayrshire side are unbeaten in seven visits since a December defeat in 2016.

If they are to keep up that remarkable run, there's every chance Armstrong will be involved.

Manager spotlight: Liam Fox (Dundee United)

Dundee United featured in the very last Scottish Premiership fixture before the World Cup, the evening 1-0 defeat by Aberdeen at Pittodrie on 12 November.

Having fallen behind in the first half to a Bojan Miovski penalty, Liam Fox's side improved in the second half but could not find a point-sealing equaliser.

That left bottom side United three points adrift of Kilmarnock and Ross County.

Saturday takes Fox to former club Livingston, where he played for seven years. With nine more points, Livi are fourth and were one of the league's form teams pre-World Cup.

With Hearts and Ross County at home and a trip to St Johnstone to come over the festive period, the Tangerines need to start picking up points to avoid becoming isolated at the bottom. It took United four years to get back to the Premiership following relegation in 2016.

Fox has the benefit of World Cup experience in his squad following Aziz Behich's appearances for Australia while Dylan Levitt was part of Wales' squad but did not feature in Qatar.

The head coach seemed to be getting his ideas across when United's form improved in the autumn following a disastrous start to the season. Following the break, they need to hit the ground running.