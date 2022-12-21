Paul Konchesky was named manager of West Ham's women's team in May

Paul Konchesky used to stand on the North Bank at Upton Park with his mum to watch West Ham as a child - now he manages the women's team.

He was a men's season-ticket holder and went home and away - when he could persuade his mum - and he dreamed one day of wearing the shirt as a player.

That came true in 2005 when Konchesky signed for the club and went on to make 59 appearances at full-back.

Now, 15 years after leaving West Ham as a player, he has ambitions to take the club up the Women's Super League table.

'I have never looked back'

Paul Konchesky was assistant manager to Olli Harder (left) last season

Konchesky, 41, has always had a strong female presence in football with support from his mum.

While he was gaining coaching experience at West Ham's boys' academy, Konchesky would often watch the women's team train.

He eventually moved across to the WSL side in 2021, working as assistant manager alongside former boss Olli Harder.

"My mum has been a big part of my career. She's a massive football fan so it obviously means a lot to me," Konchesky told BBC Sport.

"When I came back here to work at the academy, the women's team were always around us. It had always been nice to watch them play and train but to be a part of it with Olli [Harder] was great - and I have never looked back."

Konchesky's pride at managing a team in West Ham colours is clear. He was born in east London, down the road from where the women's team play their home matches at Dagenham & Redbridge's Chigwell Construction Stadium.

"West Ham was my team growing up. I went every week to the games. I have good memories from those days - I used to love it," he added.

"Those memories change when you grow up and you start playing. I still supported West Ham and wanted them to do well, but when you play against them it's quite tough.

"When I came back here in 2005 it meant everything to me. I played in the FA Cup final for my beloved club in 2006.

"Life goes on after that, and now I've come back to manage the women's team and that's a massive part of me. I want to do well myself and for the football club."

'They want to learn from me'

Paul Konchesky played for West Ham between 2005 and 2007, including the 2006 FA Cup final defeat by Liverpool

Konchesky said the ability of the players has "gone up massively" from when he first became involved in the WSL more than a year ago.

He is still learning about the league in his role as manager, but the players are getting used to his style.

"I like to manage the women how I would have liked to have been managed when I was a player," said Konchesky.

"I took a lot from former managers of mine who were really good and tried to put that into me and how I wanted to lead this team.

"If I need to be more upbeat or put more pressure on them so they know I'm not messing around then they know that. When I step in, the girls listen and want to learn from me.

"I think I get a lot of that respect from playing and my career speaks for itself. For them to respect me is nice, but I have to respect them too, and I do - a lot. I think what they need, I can help them with."

'Gap not as big as people think'

Dagny Brynjarsdottir gave West Ham the lead against Arsenal in October before they went on to lose 3-1

West Ham were successful under former boss Harder, finishing sixth in the WSL with their highest points tally in 2021-22 before the New Zealand coach stepped down in May.

They have continued their upward trajectory with Konchesky, sitting fifth with five wins from their opening 10 matches this season.

And Konchesky believes his side have shown they can compete on the pitch against what are widely regarded as the top four clubs - Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United.

"I've learned that the gap at the top is maybe not as big as people think it is. The players are fitter, stronger, and there are some clever footballers in the WSL," said Konchesky.

"The aim is to try and bridge the gap. We know there's a top three or four. When I say the gap is getting closer, I mean in games generally. We are staying in games with the bigger clubs."

Asked how he would describe the style of his side, Konchesky said they play "on the front foot" and show determination.

"We have made our home like a fortress. It's hard for teams to come to our place and win. Even when we go away, we know we can compete," he added.

"The enthusiasm and desire to win games - rather than sit back - is what my team has shown."

So what does the man from east London want to achieve with West Ham?

"Every year we want to get better," he said. "I want to win silverware."